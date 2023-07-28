The Trade Deadline Could Run Through St. Louis

There has been a flurry of news and rumors spreading across Major League Baseball over the past few days. We’ve seen some ball clubs pull star players off of the trade market, and some organizations are caught in the middle between buying and selling, wavering on which direction they want to go at the trade deadline.

But one thing is becoming increasingly more clear: The St. Louis Cardinals have an opportunity to take advantage of being the only true sellers at the deadline with several valuable pieces to trade.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Angels declared they will not be trading Shohei Ohtani at this year’s deadline. A storyline that has been dominating the MLB trade rumor mill, and rightfully so, finally comes to an end.

Although, it didn’t end there for the Angels. Not too long after the Ohtani news broke, the Los Angeles Angels made it even more clear that they will be making a playoff push in 2023. The ball club made the first significant move of the 2023 deadline, as they traded two of their top prospects for starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and relief pitcher Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox.