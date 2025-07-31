Blue Jays Make High-Risk, High-Reward Trade for Shane Bieber

Blue Jays Acquire Shane Bieber From the Guardians

It’s been clear for a while now that the Blue Jays needed a true ace to lead their starting rotation. Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, Max Scherzer, and Eric Lauer have done a respectable job of holding the fort down, but none of them have emerged as the club’s rotation leader yet.

While each of this quintet as shown promise at times this year, none of them have instilled much confidence in their abilities to take the ball in a high stakes, do-or-die postseason games. The Blue Jays stood out as a team that could use a top-shelf arm like Joe Ryan or MacKenzie Gore at the deadline, but they elected to go the Bieber route instead.

Bieber comes with a ton of uncertainty since he’s on his way back from a Tommy John surgery. He’ll be able to take the mound for the club down the stretch, but there’s certainly a fair amount of risk involved here.

On his way back to the big leagues this year, Bieber has made a total of four rehab starts in the minors. In 11.1 innings of work, he’s posted a 1.59 ERA with 21 strikeouts and just one walk, looking a lot like his Cy Young-winning self from the recent past.

At his best, Bieber is a multi-time All-Star who won the pitching Triple Crown in 2020 and has regularly been one of the game’s premier starting pitchers. The Blue Jays took a gamble here, but if he comes back to the big leagues and looks like his old self, this trade should be a huge win for Toronto regardless of how Stephen fares for the Guardians.

The hope is that Bieber goes against expectations and picks up his player option for next year instead of testing out the open market again. If he picks it up, the Blue Jays have themselves a bona fide staff ace for an entire year, which is something they desperately need.