Orioles Kick Off Trade Deadline, Add Shintaro Fujinami From A’s

To make things even more confusing, the significance of the trade also makes a difference. If a bench player were traded three weeks before the deadline, I wouldn’t call it a deadline deal. Yet I think I would change my tune if a superstar were sold in early July.

Ultimately, trade deadline season is a feeling, not a well-defined time period. If it feels like a deadline deal, it’s a deadline deal. And the move the Orioles and Athletics pulled off last night? It feels like a deadline deal to me.

The stove is officially on! The A’s are sending Shintaro Fujinami to the Orioles, per @JonHeyman.



Baltimore is ready to make a run! pic.twitter.com/fmiDyYvp6A — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 19, 2023

Shintaro Fujinami spent the first ten years of his professional career with the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball. This past winter, the Tigers posted him to MLB, and Oakland signed the 29-year-old to a one-year, $3.25 million contract.

A starting pitcher in Japan, Fujinami transitioned to a bullpen role after a disastrous debut with the A’s. While he has an ugly 8.57 ERA, his numbers look much better with his first four starts removed. Since April 26, he has a 6.03 ERA in 30 games. More importantly, his 3.90 FIP and 4.55 xFIP suggest he’s due for some regression in the right direction.

Shintaro Fujinami looks nasty!!! pic.twitter.com/PALNuRSPrI — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 1, 2023

The Orioles have one of the best bullpens in baseball, led by All-Stars Félix Bautista and Yennier Cano. However, they could use more depth (especially right-handed depth) at the back end of the ‘pen. Fujinami checks that box. As a converted starter, he can provide his new team with plenty of innings, thereby easing the burden on his fellow relievers.

While the Orioles have announced the trade, they have yet to make it official. First baseman Josh Lester was DFA’d to make room on the 40-man, but Baltimore still needs to free up a spot on the 26-man roster.