Why Now Is the Time for the Blue Jays to Trade Bo Bichette

Bichette, on the other hand, is on record as saying he “would not be surprised at all” to be moved by this year’s deadline. His choice of words was an interesting one, mostly because of how blunt his response was. Most players would offer an “I’m just here to help the team win, no comment on trade rumors” answer, but Bichette was pretty straightforward.

Assessing Bo Bichette’s Trade Value

Trying to nail down exactly where Bichette’s trade value is right now is a difficult task. He led the AL in hits in two of the past three years and has never had a full-season wRC+ below 122 (22% above league-average).

Since he debuted in 2019, his batting averages have been .311, .301, .298, .290 and .306 prior to this year. He’s been about as consistent as they come, which will surely hold value.

He also has been a work in progress on defense, but has gradually improved. Heading into the 2023 season, fans were practically begging the Blue Jays to move Bichette off of shortstop after he was worth -0.8 dWAR at the position the year before. He went out in 2023 and put up a career-high 1.3 dWAR at the position. He’s by no means an elite defensive player, but he’s put in the work to improve.

What complicates matters is his performance this year. Bichette has a .222 average through his first 79 games, posting a .595 OPS with just four home runs and 30 RBI. His wRC+ sits at 69, which is 56 points lower than it was last season. The former leader in hits has more than one base hit in just 17 games this year out of 79. The drop-off has been rather dramatic.

Why Now Is the Time to Trade Bo Bichette

Like Bichette was, let’s be blunt in our assessment. Simply put, the Blue Jays can either trade him while he’s at least close to peak value, or they can wait until it’s at zero.