Did the Orioles Do Enough Without Making a Big Splash?

Just like that, the 2024 MLB trade deadline has come and gone. A week ago, there was all sorts of talk about which players the Orioles could be in on. Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, and Mason Miller were thrown around in mock trade after mock trade.

At the end of the day, none of those players are Orioles. In fact, none of them were traded at all. Instead, Mike Elias stuck to his guns and held onto his prospects in a slightly reserved approach to the deadline.

If you are a buyer, two questions must be asked post-deadline: Are you a better team now than before the deadline, and how much better?

The Baltimore fan base had strong reactions to the trades the team executed this past week. The reaction to the Trevor Rogers trade in particular was quite visceral.