MLB September Power Rankings: It’s Still the Dodgers’ World

8. Seattle Mariners (Previous Ranking: 7)

Now that the J-Rod Show is appropriately compensated financially, it’s time to focus on everyone else. Robbie Ray has been so-so since the break, throwing to a 3.72 ERA over his last seven starts. It’s been even tougher sledding for Logan Gilbert and his 24 earned runs over 38.2 IP in his last seven starts. However, the bullpen has picked up the slack. Erik Swanson has allowed just one earned run in his last 19 relief appearances, while Diego Castillo has surrendered three hits in his last 10 appearances, Matt Brash has struck out 19 and walked four over his last 13 innings, and George Kirby is throwing to a 2.11 ERA over his last seven starts.

No words can describe what this city and this team mean to me and my family. There’s no place in the world I would rather be 🤟🏽. We still have work to do Seattle let’s get it!! pic.twitter.com/CZMdHucPBG — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) August 27, 2022

9. Tampa Bay Rays (Previous Ranking: 12)

Shane McClanahan and Brandon Lowe going on the IL on the same day is not good. McClanahan’s injury being much less severe than initially anticipated is relatively good. Wander Franco looking unlikely to return this season is not good. Tyler Glasnow possibly returning for a stretch run is good. There’s a lot going on away from the foul lines for Tampa right now.

“We’re actually pretty optimistic about it,” #Rays McClanahan said. “We don’t think it’s anything major, hopefully. And I think we’re going to be all right. … As of right now, I think ‘cautiously optimistic’ is the right word for it.” https://t.co/AfFRmO7Rsy — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 31, 2022

10. San Diego Padres (Previous Ranking: 6)

If there’s anything we love to see more than a team trying to rally around each other in spite of a superstar testing positive for a banned substance, we have yet to see it. The Padres have won seven of their last 10 games, including a series sweep in San Francisco in which the San Diego starter recorded the win in all three games. Now, these Swingin’ Friars head to LA to take on the Dodgers.

11. Cleveland Guardians (Previous Ranking: 17)

On the season, the Guardians have the fifth-best bullpen ERA in all of baseball. Over the last month, Cleveland’s 2.80 ERA is the second-best clip in the game. The trio at the top of the rotation in Shane Bieber (2.53 ERA), Cal Quantrill (2.98 ERA), and Triston McKenzie (3.16 ERA) have all been great in the second half of the season, but the big story here is the quartet of Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Nick Sandlin, and Sam Hentges combining to allow just two earned runs over 59 innings since the All-Star Break.

12. Toronto Blue Jays (Previous Ranking: 10)

Oh, what to make of the Toronto Blue Jays. In the second half of the season, Jordan Romano, Anthony Bass, and Yimi Garcia have all throw to sub-2.00 ERA’s, but Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman are sporting mid-3.00 ERA’s and Jose Berrios, Yusei Kikuchi, and Mitch White are all hovering around or above 6.00. Springer, Guerrero, and Chapman have been exceptional over the last six weeks, but Whit Merrifield, Cavan Biggio, and Jackie Bradley Jr. have been dreadful. Which direction will they go in this final month?

13. Milwaukee Brewers (Previous Ranking: 9)

What many thought to be a demoralizing deadline deal, shipping Josh Hader to San Diego, has actually turned out to be a blessing no longer in disguise. Offensively, a gluttony of players have stepped up and excelled, led by Keston Hiura, Kolten Wong, and Rowdy Tellez, with rookie Garrett Mitchell sparking an immediate fire upon his arrival.