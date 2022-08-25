Rookies Offer Bright Future to the Kansas City Royals

A consensus top-five prospect in all of baseball coming into 2022, Witt has not had the start most were envisioning. Many were expecting Witt to hit the ground running adding much-needed offense to this Royals lineup. While the surface numbers have not been great, there’s still positives to take away from his season to this point.

Witt has already shown his ability to seriously impact the baseball. A 40.2% hard hit rate is good for a rookie and his 90.2 mph average exit velocity falls into the 76th percentile. The power has been there all year but the contact and swing decisions will need to improve. Witt is walking at only a 4.7% clip thanks in part to his high 35% chase rate. Improving his eye for the zone is the next step in the young shortstops development.

This Bobby Witt Jr. 🚀 had a 1.000 expected batting average 😯



The @Royals rookie mashes his 18th long ball of the year: pic.twitter.com/BcGU4RmPdb — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 25, 2022

Bobby Witt Jr. was a top prospect for a reason. He has shown elite speed and flashed power at only 22 years old. While his defense has not been great, there’s no reason to believe it cannot improve over time. Sticking at short would be ideal, but Witt has shown the ability to play third as well.

I am sure everyone was expecting a bit more from the top prospect’s rookie season. This goes as a reminder of how hard it can be to transition into the highest level of competition. Witt has displayed the ability to impact the ball, which already is a great sign. Although his numbers are not standing out, I still see Witt as a high ceiling talent.

MJ Melendez – C/OF – 23 Years Old

2022 Stats: .226/.321/.412, 14 HR, 44 RBI, 107 wRC+

The catching prospect exploded onto the scene in 2021 hitting 41 home runs across two minor league levels. With Salvador Perez cemented as the team’s catcher (or DH) Melendez had to find other ways to enter the lineup playing right field for the first time. This versatility goes to show just how great of an athlete Melendez is.