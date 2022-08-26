Julio Rodriguez is Set to Sign 14-Year Extension With the Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners aren't wasting any time securing the face of the franchise, locking up rookie superstar Julio Rodriguez to an extension.
Extending young superstars is all the rage nowadays and Jerry Dipoto is hoping on that bandwagon with maybe the biggest star of them all. Julio Rodriguez is the runaway favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year this season, as he has the potential to be the best player in baseball in a few years.
Seattle is now ensuring that all the best years of his career will take place in a Mariners uniform, signing the 21-year-old All-Star to a contract that will take him well into his 30s.
All the details of the contract are yet to be released, but on the low-end, a 14-year, $210 million contract computes an average annual value of $15 million. That is an absolute steal for a player of J-Rod’s caliber.
Rodriguez is currently hitting .269/.328/.471, with 20 home runs, 23 stolen bases and a 132 wRC+. He has graded out as an above-average center fielder (5 OAA) and his 3.5 fWAR puts him in a four-way tie for the 28th-best mark in the game, while trailing only Adley Rutschman among rookies.
While there is some risk in guaranteeing a 14-year deal this soon, Rodriguez has the potential to far-exceed that contract. Luckily for Rodriguez, it appears like there will be a way for him to get closer to his market value over time, with the potential to nearly double the total value of his $210 million guaranteed contract.
Regardless of the actual contract structure, the bottom line is simple.
The Seattle Mariners have produced their best young player since the days of Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr. and Ichiro Suzuki. Now they have him locked up for over a decade.
The window to contend is wide-open in Seattle.