Julio Rodriguez is Set to Sign 14-Year Extension With the Seattle Mariners

Extending young superstars is all the rage nowadays and Jerry Dipoto is hoping on that bandwagon with maybe the biggest star of them all. Julio Rodriguez is the runaway favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year this season, as he has the potential to be the best player in baseball in a few years.

Seattle is now ensuring that all the best years of his career will take place in a Mariners uniform, signing the 21-year-old All-Star to a contract that will take him well into his 30s.

The structure of Julio Rodriguez's massive extension is very complicated, but the topline details, sources tell ESPN: $210 million guaranteed over 14 years with the ability to grow to well over $400M. Includes player and team options.



The great @JesseSanchezMLB was on the deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2022

All the details of the contract are yet to be released, but on the low-end, a 14-year, $210 million contract computes an average annual value of $15 million. That is an absolute steal for a player of J-Rod’s caliber.

Rodriguez is currently hitting .269/.328/.471, with 20 home runs, 23 stolen bases and a 132 wRC+. He has graded out as an above-average center fielder (5 OAA) and his 3.5 fWAR puts him in a four-way tie for the 28th-best mark in the game, while trailing only Adley Rutschman among rookies.