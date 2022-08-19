Chasing 700: Why Albert Pujols Should Come Back Next Season

While he has been great this year, particularly against left-handed pitching (we will get to this more in a bit), Pujols’ 690th career home run was just his 11th this season. It took nearly five months since Opening Day for Pujols to get to 11, now you think he is going to blast 10 more in final seven weeks of the season? It is not likely.

Instead, if Pujols wants to chase 700 home runs and maybe even make a run at Babe Ruth on the all-time list, he will have to return for another season. The good news is, he has actually become a valuable player for St. Louis, so his return could be a welcomed one.

One of the Best Lefty-Mashers in Baseball

Simply put, Albert Pujols is one of the best hitters in baseball against left-handed pitching. Despite his age, Pujols is still a top-five hitter in baseball when it comes to facing southpaws.

This season, Pujols is hitting .363/.402/.700, with seven home runs, 21 RBIs and a 198 wRC+. The future Hall of Famer isn’t even the best lefty-masher in the Cardinals lineup though, as the best in baseball just happens to share a lineup with Pujols playing his former position.

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is on a different planet this year altogether, but particularly when it comes to facing lefties. The 34-year-old is hitting .430/.524/.837, with eight home runs, 23 RBIs and a whopping 273 wRC+.

Having Goldschmidt, Pujols and Nolan Arenado has given the Cardinals one of the best lineups in baseball when facing lefties. St. Louis leads MLB with their team 128 wRC+ against left-handed pitching, with a .803 OPS that leads the league as well.