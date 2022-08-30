Josh Hader has Been a Nuclear Disaster for the Padres

After a long week — complete with an embarrassing four-square performance at recess, failing a vocabulary pop quiz, and the dreaded five-second rule claiming the life of your PB&J sandwich that fell to the floor — you anxiously await the cornucopia of sugar on the horizon: Halloween. You’re excited about your costume, yes, but it’s the Trick-or-Treating that really has your blood boiling. And your dream materializes, as you successfully become the Jordan Belfort of candy and run home excited to stuff yourself and watch Michael Myers stab some fools.

But at the height of your madness, you get a little overzealous and consume one too many sweets. You’re panicking and wishing you’d quit while you were ahead, and feel the room spinning like those old newspaper clips. Your stomach is about to combust. Your legs weigh more than a ton of bricks. Where did you go wrong?

This scenario of unhinged hubris is essentially what the current situation of the San Diego Padres is, and the excess candy comes in the form of All-Star closer Josh Hader. He’s been perhaps one of the worst deadline additions in years.

The Padres are Reeling After the Acquisition

Preceding their historic trade for superstar Juan Soto, the Padres first splash of their busy trade deadline came when they sent Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet, Esteury Ruiz, and Robert Gasser to the Brewers in return for the All-Star reliever. Aside from a couple of blowups prior to the deadline, Hader had been widely regarded as the best at his position in all of baseball, striking out batters with ease and surrendering nary even an extra-base-hit through five major-league seasons (exaggeration, but you get the point: he was basically untouchable). And now? Well, hmm, let’s see, ah yes, he’s cooked: