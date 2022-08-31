Orioles Promote Top Prospect Gunnar Henderson To Fuel Playoff Push

Expecting a prospect to instantly help a big league contender down the final stretch of the season is typically an ambitious assumption, especially for position players. However, there’s a select few prospects every year both talented and polished enough to contribute at the highest level, fast-forwarding through the learning curve most rookies endure.

The Orioles have already seen former top prospect Adley Rutschman make the adjustment quickly and his fellow 2019 draftee Gunnar Henderson looks to have the ingredients to perhaps make the leap from top prospect to big league contributor seemingly over night.

Slated to be ranked among our top five prospects in our soon-to-be-released top 100 prospect update, the newly turned 21-year-old Henderson has been one of the best hitters in the minor leagues this season despite being one of the youngest players at each level.

Across 112 games between Double-A and Triple-A, Henderson has mashed to a .297/.416/.531 clip with 19 homers and 22 stolen bases on 24 tries. While the strikeout rate has jumped to 26% in Triple-A, Henderson has continued to walk at a high rate while putting up big offensive numbers.