Shohei Ohtani is Still the League’s Most Valuable Player

While it feels like yesterday, Shohei Ohtani made his MLB debut back on March 29th, 2018. The then 23-year-old was setting out to be the first player since Babe Ruth to be an impact two-way player. Here we are four years later and Ohtani has accomplished what at the time still seemed impossible.

He is both one of the best pitchers and hitters in the game today.

At times we may lose sight of how crazy that really is, but what we are watching is history unfold in front of us in real time. Since the start of the 2021 season, Ohtani has made 43 starts and has pitched to a 2.95 ERA, with 321 strikeouts across 247 1/3 innings pitched. He’s also hit 72 home runs.

Last year, Ohtani was so special that voters unanimously awarded him with the American League MVP. At the end of the day, no player in baseball is more valuable to their team than Ohtani. He is the best hitter in the Angels lineup and is also their ace. That combination is invaluable.