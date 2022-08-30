Rockies Promote Former First Round Pick Michael Toglia

Already displaying impressive power numbers in a pitcher-friendly Double-A Hartford this season, Rockies first base prospect Michael Toglia went nuclear when he was promoted to the launchpad known as Albuquerque, home of the Rockies Triple-A affiliate Isotopes.

In just 17 games with Albuquerque, Toglia mashed seven homers and 14 extra base hits. The Rockies 9th ranked prospect has ridden the hot streak right into September call up time as he is set to make his big league debut Tuesday night against the Braves and Max Fried.

When the Rockies selected Michael Toglia with the 23rd pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, they envisioned a switch-hitting masher who could eventually feast at Coors Field. There was a slight detour in the journey, but that vision has started to come to fruition in 2022.

In the early days of Toglia’s career, he showed what was to be expected, big time power and plenty of swing and miss. Toglia struggled to get to his power in Double-A in his second pro season, hitting just five homers in 41 games along with a pedestrian .217/.331/.406 slash line. Given the importance of his bat as a first base prospect, Toglia quickly began to slide down prospect rankings.