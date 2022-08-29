Arizona Diamondbacks Promote Top Prospect Corbin Carroll

Of all hitters in the Texas League who have at least 250 plate appearances this season, only Moises Gomez had a higher wRC+ than Carroll did with the 166 wRC+ he posted in Double-A.

Since getting promoted to Triple-A in July, Carroll has kept hitting, slashing .287/.408/.535, with seven home runs, 11 doubles and a 135 wRC+. Known for his exceptional plate discipline, Carroll has a combined .425 OBP this season and is drawing walks in over 15% of his plate appearances.

Along with giving great at-bats, Carroll also brings above-average speed and defense to the table for the D-Backs. The 22-year-old has all the quickness and instincts required to be a plus defender in center field. His speed also translates to the basepaths, as he has swiped 31 bases on 36 chances in 2022.

Carroll now joins fellow top prospect Alek Thomas at the big league level, with the latter having made his debut back on May 8th. Thomas has endured some growing pains with his bat (84 wRC+), but he has at least played strong defense in center field.

Thomas grades in the 90th percentile right now in Outs Above Average with 5 OAA. He has also posted 4 DRS. It will be interesting to see how the Diamondbacks decide to align their outfield with Carroll and Thomas but however they do, we will be looking at the outfield of the future in Arizona.

Scouting Report

Corbin Carroll is the top prospect in the Diamondbacks organization, with the chance to be an impact player in their outfield for years to come. Carroll checked in at No. 12 in our preseason top 100 prospect list. Here is the scouting report on Carroll from Aram Leighton.