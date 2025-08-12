Michael Harris II Is Doing That Second Half Thing Again

With lower hands, the bat would drag behind his body, leading to weaker and less consistent contact. In bringing his hands higher, it gives him a better starting point to attack the ball. It has brought back the more natural, comfortable feel at the plate, as Harris II admitted he had used his entire life.

Since the change, the improvement has been obvious.

His ground-ball rate has dropped from 52.9% to 33.8%, while his line-drive rate has jumped from 15.7% to 31.2%. With the athleticism and power Michael Harris II has displayed in the past, there’s no reason to hit the ball on the ground as often as he had been.

He’s also cut his strikeout rate from 20.9% to 14.7%. Harris II will likely always be a freer swinger than some fans prefer, as his 1st-percentile walk rate (2.8%) and 2nd-percentile chase rate (42.8%) suggests. But if he’s making more consistent quality contact, a little chase is a trade-off the Braves can live with.

Second Half Savant?

There’s a quote from author Riley Sager that has always stuck with me.

“One time is an anomaly. Two times is a coincidence. There times is proof.” – Riley Sager, Lock Every Door

Patterns matter. If a player struggles in the first half but turns it on in the second half once, that’s baseball. Twice? Maybe something’s there, maybe not. But three years in a row? Now we’re starting to define a trend.