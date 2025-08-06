Shea Langeliers Is Still Not Getting the Recognition He Deserves

Langeliers’ Offensive Improvements

The first two seasons of Langeliers’ career were promising, but he also trended towards being a player who either struck out or hit a home run without providing much value elsewhere. A 30% strikeout rate with 20-plus home runs was still good enough for a catcher, but Langeliers started to break out of that stereotype in 2024.

Last season, we saw a much-improved player in the second half. Langeliers cuts his strikeout rate down to 24% while still showing the same level of power. This season, that trend has continued, and then some:

Shea Langeliers by Season

Season K% Whiff% Chase% Avg. Exit Velo xBA xSLG 2023 29.2% 32.1% 31.2% 90.6 mph .211 .423 2024 27.2% 29.2% 30.7% 91.3 mph .241 .456 2025 18.5% 23.4% 29.5% 90.0 mph .254 .429

What really jumps off the page is a nearly 10% drop in his strikeout rate and 6% drop in his whiff rate. This trend toward a more bat-to-ball, lower-whiff approach is something we have seen with a number of A’s this season. For Langeliers, he’s been able to buy in without sacrificing much power.

Although the exit velocities are down, his ISO of .245 is up from .226 last season. This is not a situation in which he’s hitting some cheap home runs, either. Of his 19 home runs, 10 have been 105 mph or higher off the bat.

Langeliers has not only taken advantage of mistake pitches, but he has earned more of them thanks to his willingness to not try to hit every pitch out of the park pull side.

Prior to this season, pitchers knew they could pitch him low and away in order to produce weak contact or have him swing through a breaking ball. This season, Langeliers has drastically improved in that part of the zone, eliminating a weakness.