Has the Angels’ Jo Adell Finally Found His Footing?

If you ask any Los Angeles Angels fan about Jo Adell, they will likely have strong feelings. At the same time, I’m not sure anyone is 100% confident in how they feel about Adell as a player, due to his frustrating blend of hot stretches and power, followed by a level of play that will leave you scratching your head.

The Angels’ 2017 first-rounder was rushed to the majors during the 2020 season and did not earn regular playing time until 2024. It was four seasons of small samples, swing and miss, and struggles. But you could see flashes that kept drawing your interest and belief back in.

Last year was Adell’s best showing, as he slashed .207/.280/.402 with 20 home runs and 15 stolen bases. Not exactly what you would expect from a first-rounder in his fifth season, but at least something the Angels could work with. This season, Adell has dialed it up a notch and might finally be blossoming into the best version of himself as a player.

Adell’s 2025 Success

Understanding what Jo Adell has been through in his career isn’t easy or clear. Getting called up before he was ready, receiving sporadic playing time, and bouncing up and down from Triple-A did not give him the best chance at success. When he did get some runway in 2022, he struggled and eventually landed back in Triple-A.