When Do We Take the Marlins Seriously in the Wild Card Race?

You then have a trio of hitters who have done nothing but produce whenever they have been in the lineup. First of all, Otto Lopez continues to be one of the most disrespected players in all of baseball and needs to be mentioned more amongst the best defenders at the shortstop position in all of baseball. The glove is THAT good.

It’s not just his defense, though. On the offensive side of the ball, he is striking out only 14% of the time, walking just under 9% of the time, and his 92 wRC+ is perfectly respectable for such a terrific defender. Considering he has been DFA’d twice in his career, I’d say Lopez was another incredible find by Bendix.

I will join the next two hitters together because they both seem to be in the middle of every Marlins win. The duo of All-Star Kyle Stowers and NL Rookie of the Year candidate Agustín Ramírez needs to be talked about more when you discuss the game’s best middle-of-the-order duos.

Stowers, who should be discussed when talking about NL MVP candidates, has a 4.0 fWAR to go along with his 155 wRC+ and his .937 OPS. He took this offseason to fix up the deficiencies in his game and has now become a staple in the young core down in Miami.

Ramírez, acquired via the Yankees in the Chisholm trade around last year’s deadline, has demonstrated a far more advanced approach at the plate than anyone could have envisioned.

The defense does leave something to be desired, but the improvements have been there, and it is something the Marlins can stomach if he is going to continue to win games on his own, as he did in Saturday’s 2-0 victory against the Yankees on the back of his two solo home runs.