Which MLB Players Have Already Opted Out of Their Contracts?
A handful of MLB players have already exercised their opt-out clauses as the offseason starts to heat up for fans and front offices.
Now that the Texas Rangers are champions of the free world, baseball fans and MLB front offices have switched their focus toward Opening Day 2024.
Free agency will dominate most of the offseason conversations but the first week following the World Series will bring about important roster decisions in the form of opt-outs and exercises being optioned.
The deadline for which players and teams must make option decisions for the 2024 season takes place just five days after the conclusion of the World Series. Said options include opt-outs, player options, club options, and mutual options.
As of November 6, free agents will become eligible to sign with any club.
A handful of players have already either used opt-out clauses or options.
Here’s a recap of all the different decisions around baseball that players or clubs have already pulled the trigger on.
Jorge Soler Opts Out of Player Option
Marlins All-Star Jorge Soler declined his $13MM player option for 2024 and became a free agent on Thursday.
Whit Merrifield and Blue Jays Decline Mutual Option
The Toronto Blue Jays announced that utilityman Whit Merrifield’s $18 million mutual option for 2024 has been declined, making the 34-year-old a free agent.
Twins Exercise Options On Max Kepler & Jorge Polanco
The Minnesota Twins are exercising their club options on outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Jorge Polanco. Kepler and Polanco will make $10 million and $10.5 million, respectively.
Nationals Decline Club Option For Victor Robles
The Washington Nationals announced they have declined their 2024 club option on outfielder Victor Robles.
Omar Narváez Exercised Player Option with Mets
Catcher Omar Narváez has exercised his player option with the New York Mets. The 31-year-old will return to the club on a $7 million salary.
Seth Lugo Declines Player Option With Padres
Pitcher Seth Lugo has declined his $7.5 million player option with the San Diego Padres, making him a free agent.
Brewers Decline Options On Andrew Chafin & Justin Wilson
The Milwaukee Brewers have declined club options on LHP Andrew Chafin and LHP Justin Wilson, making them both free agents.
Athletics Decline Option On Drew Rucinski
The Oakland Athletics declined their 2024 club option on RHP Drew Rucinski, making him a free agent.
Here’s a list of players with 2024 options sorted by option type.
OPT-OUTS
- Javier Báez, SS, Tigers (Four years left on six-year, $140 million deal)
- Josh Bell, 1B, Marlins (One year left on two-year, $33 million deal)
- Michael Conforto, OF, Giants (One year left on two-year, $36 million deal)
- Andrew Heaney, SP, Rangers (One year left on two-year, $25 million deal)
- Sean Manaea, SP/RP, Giants (One year left on two-year, $25 million deal)
- Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, Tigers (Three years left on five-year, $77 million deal)
- Drew Smyly, LHP, Cubs (One year left on two-year, $19 million deal)
- Ross Stripling, SP/RP, Giants (One year left on two-year, $25 million deal)
- Marcus Stroman, SP, Cubs (One year left on three-year, $71 million deal)
PLAYER OPTIONS
- Matt Carpenter, DH, Padres ($5.5 million player option)
- Héctor Neris, RP, Astros ($8.5 million player option/$1 million buyout)
- Adam Ottavino, RP, Mets ($6.75 million player option)
- Justin Turner, DH, Red Sox ($13.4 million player option/$6.7 million buyout)
CLUB OPTIONS
- Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox ($14 million club option/$1 million buyout)
- Matt Barnes, RP, Marlins ($9 million club option/$2.75 million buyout)
- Mark Canha, OF, Brewers ($11.5 million club option/$2 million buyout)
- Alex Cobb, SP, Giants ($10 million club option/$2 million buyout)
- Johnny Cueto, SP, Marlins ($10.5 million club option/$2.5 million buyout)
- Eduardo Escobar, 3B, Angels ($9 million club option/$500,000 buyout)
- Yan Gomes, C, Cubs ($6 million club option/$1 million buyout)
- Kyle Hendricks, SP, Cubs ($16 million club option/$1.5 million buyout)
- Liam Hendriks, RP, White Sox ($15 million club option/$15 million buyout)
- Joe Kelly RP, Dodgers ($9.5 million club option/$1 million buyout)
- Corey Kluber, SP, Red Sox ($11 million club option)
- José Leclerc, RP, Rangers ($6.25 million club option/$500,000 buyout)
- Lance Lynn, SP, Dodgers ($18 million club option/$1 million buyout)
- Charlie Morton, SP, Braves ($20 million club option)
- Eddie Rosario, OF, Braves ($9 million club option)
- Joey Votto, 1B, Reds ($20 million club option/$7 million buyout)
- Michael Wacha, SP, Padres ($32 million club option for 2024-25/$19 million player option for 2024-26)