Which MLB Players Have Already Opted Out of Their Contracts?

Now that the Texas Rangers are champions of the free world, baseball fans and MLB front offices have switched their focus toward Opening Day 2024.

Free agency will dominate most of the offseason conversations but the first week following the World Series will bring about important roster decisions in the form of opt-outs and exercises being optioned.

The deadline for which players and teams must make option decisions for the 2024 season takes place just five days after the conclusion of the World Series. Said options include opt-outs, player options, club options, and mutual options.

As of November 6, free agents will become eligible to sign with any club.