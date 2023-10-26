Will Whit Merrifield Return to the Blue Jays or Walk in Free Agency?

Heading into the offseason, Merrifield is coming off a four-year $16.25 million contract and contains a mutual option worth $18 million for next year, after which he will become free agent eligible. The deal was signed when he was with the Royals prior to his arbitration years but his option now lies between him and the Jays, with a buyout worth $500,000.

Whit Merrifield and his contract option

Looking at the Blue Jays payroll, with Matt Chapman, Hyun Jin Ryu, Brandon Belt, and Kevin Kiermaier all destined for free agency, there is room in the budget should the Jays choose to exercise his option. The bigger question is whether the Jays will do so, considering the option is on the high side compared to other utility-type players.

The soon to be 35-year-old proved that he could swing it every day, evidenced by the 145 games he found himself in this past year, but after a hot start and a steady pace through the season, things ended on a sour note in August that brought his average down by roughly .20-.30 points.

In this month alone he went 13-for-72 (.181) and posted a low .472 OPS at the plate, but it was not what fans saw from him throughout the year, as Merrifield usually hovered around the .290-.300 mark and was sitting above the .300 mark heading into the last month of the season.

He would finish the year with a 1.5 fWAR and ranked 15th across big league second baseman. He also logged 600+ innings in the outfield (his 1.5 fWAR would be 12th amongst all left fielders).

Considering his usefulness as a utility-type player, there is no question that Merrifield will gain some interest over the offseason but predicting his next contract is a bit of a trickier subject. He ranks in the 81st percentile in baserunning run value and produced a .313 BABIP on the year.