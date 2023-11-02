Texas Rangers Win First World Series in Franchise History

The Texas Rangers are officially World Series champions, after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. The first two games in Texas ended in a split, but once the series moved to Arizona, it was all Rangers.

They won all three games played in Phoenix to take home their first World Series title in franchise history. It also completed a triumphant playoff run when it came to playing on the road, where the Rangers went a perfect 11-0.

It was a magical run through the playoffs for the Rangers, who first beat the 99-win Tampa Bay Rays, before beating the 101-win Baltimore Orioles to advance to an ALCS matchup against their chief division rival, the Houston Astros.

Beating the defending champion Astros proved to be the toughest task for the Rangers, as they were the only team who pushed Texas on the brink of elimination.