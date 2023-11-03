Who Are the Top Bounce Back Bats Available in Free Agency?

In 130 games, Bellinger, who had been injured and performing poorly for years for the Dodgers, went off at the plate. He hit 29 double, 26 home runs and 97 RBI, all the highest he’s had in a single season since 2019. His plan worked to perfection, as he turned this one-year, “prove it” deal into what is sure to be a massive payday.

The question is, who will be 2024’s version of Bellinger? Or even a lesser version of that, where a player can re-write the narrative of their career to sign a bigger deal next year.

In a weak class of free agents, there are a ton of candidates. Let’s break them down.

Harrison Bader, OF, 29-years old

Long known as a defensive wizard, Bader had taken offensive strides in 2020 and 2021 before beginning a gradual drop-off in 2022. This year, he split time between the Yankees and Reds and hit just .232 with an OPS+ of 69. His defensive chops are still there, but Bader could use a strong offensive showing next year to prove he’s still got it.

Garrett Cooper, 1B/OF, 32-years old

Speaking of players who struggle to stay healthy, Cooper is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career. The seven-year veteran has a ton of thump in his bat but durability has been a question mark for him over the years. It’s worth noting that his OPS+ since 2019 has been 108, 127, 128, 112 and 96 this year. He’s consistently been an above-average hitter and should be able to help any team looking for 15-20 home run pop.

C.J. Cron, 1B, 33-years old

Cron has always been a threat to hit 25-30 home runs a year but 2023 was a significant step back for him. The 10-year vet hit just 12 home runs in 71 games, posting a .248 average and 87 OPS+. He is a first base/DH type who, like Cooper, could be an asset to any power-hungry teams.