MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Giants vs. Padres, Nationals vs. Cubs for August 8, 2022

Blake Snell (LHP, Padres) [4-5, 4.16 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 67 IP, 87 K, 34 BB]

This type of play is starting to get old at this point. If you are a consistent reader of this column (thank you), you already probably know what I’m going to go with. I’m a Blake Snell stan, but at the same time, this is a system play that has been one of the more profitable systems outside of Cal Quantrill.

What’s that system play? Fading a team’s offense coming off Sunday Night Baseball. Whether it makes sense or not, it’s consistent that the team playing in a highly contested Sunday Night Baseball game often comes out slow the next day. I think the Giants, based on this, are a decent underdog today, but I could never truthfully play them after seeing what kind of offense they bring to the table.

Let’s start with Blake Snell, who has an excellent matchup versus the new San Francisco Giants. I say “new” because these are not your 107-win Giants anymore. Trading Darin Ruff certainly doesn’t help the attack against lefties, and with Evan Longoria still on the IL, the matchups look grim. Since the All-Star break ended, they have performed fine at the plate against lefties, but nothing worrisome. They rank 14th in wRC+ in that span, 15th in ISO, and 15th in OPS.

I expect those numbers to drop against Blake Snell, who they’ve never been able to time up. Not only is Snell better at home, but the Giants’ current roster doesn’t have many prayers against him. Through 58 PA against the Giants’ current roster, Snell holds a .173 batting average, a .277 xwOBA, a .299 xSLG, and a 32.8% K rate. There is not a single Giants hitter I’m worried about in one of the best stadiums to pitch in at Petco Park.

Opposing Snell will be Alex Wood, due for some positive regression. It doesn’t matter whether he is on the road or not, but who he faces does matter. He’s faced the Padres three times this season, tossing 14.1 innings and allowing seven earned runs. That’s not great, but his advanced numbers against this Padres’ current roster relieve my worries.