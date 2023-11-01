Cody Bellinger Bet On Himself and is About to Win Big

The 2023 season was a career resurgence for Cody Bellinger. He was once again the heart and soul of a ball club’s offense, this time with the Chicago Cubs, and he proved that he can still be one of baseball’s most dangerous threats at the plate.

This season showed that a lot can change over the course of a year. Last winter, the Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger after struggling mightily in his final few seasons in Los Angeles. The once rising superstar sputtered into free agency, and it appeared that Bellinger was a shell of the player he once was in 2019.

Now, the former NL MVP will hit the open market for the second time except this time around it will be on the heels of a tremendous season in the Windy City. He re-established himself as one of the best outfielders in the National League, and he is now in line to receive a lucrative contract this winter.

Cody Bellinger bet on himself when he signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Chicago Cubs prior to the 2023 season. Now, he is going to win big in free agency because of it.