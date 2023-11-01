Colson Montgomery Has Star Shortstop Potential for the White Sox

During 132 plate appearances for the Dash, Montgomery finished with a slash line of .258/.387/.417. He also accomplished a 50-game on-base streak to go along with raising and lowering his BB% and K% to 15.9%, respectively. Montgomery’s streak was good enough for the second-longest in the minors in 2022.

The youngster was looking like he was just finding his strides in the depth of the farm system for the Sox. But, current General Manager and Vice President Chris Getz had a revolutionary plan to pile all of their prized possessions into one team, no matter what their skill level. Getz during the time was Assistant General Manager and oversaw Player Development. Which explains the leverage to pull off such a move, or 17 moves to be exact.

In hindsight not the best move the club could have made. Montgomery went from a confident young rising star to a .146 BA and 28.8 K%. Colson was not the only one to struggle once the project kicked off.

As a unit, the top prospects in the Sox system played for a little over a month together and collected a record of 10-14. In the minors, the goal is not to, necessarily, win games. But, when you put together the players you are relying on for the future and they do not produce, some panic starts to creep in. More specifically towards the player with the largest spotlight on them.

At such a young age, doubt can be a dangerous thing. Players need to hold themselves with confidence coupled with humility. There needs to be a balance between believing in yourself and not being complacent when you start to achieve. Montgomery has started to display that, despite injuries holding him out for close to half of the 2023 minor league season.

After a spring training with the major league club, the top prospect was bumped down to the minor league camp. Somewhere along the way in the spring, Montgomery acquired an oblique injury that later was accompanied by a back injury.