Miami Marlins Jumpstart Their Rebuild with Great Deadline Haul

When the trade deadline was approaching this year, it was clear the Marlins were surefire sellers, having already shipped Luis Arraez out of town a couple months prior with the season getting away not long after it started.

What we didn’t know was what exactly the Marlins had to sell, and how much the market would value the pieces they put on the trade block. Miami Marlins President of Baseball Operations Peter Bendix showed his ability to fully take advantage of his position as a seller at the deadline, moving six players for a litany of prospects, completely overhauling what was one of baseball’s weakest farm systems.

When the Marlins hired Bendix away from the Rays last November, he made it clear that he did not want to shake up the roster too much until he had more time to assess the entire organizational situation. “The worst thing you can do is evaluate players too soon and come to the wrong conclusion,” he said in May.

While a valid sentiment, Bendix was likely already quite familiar with the team’s rocky longterm outlook, knowing if he was going to build a sustainable winner in Miami, some unpopular decisions were going to need to be made.