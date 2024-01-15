Pittsburgh Pirates Top 15 Prospects For 2024

10. Mitch Jebb – 2B – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (42), 2023 (PIT) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 60/70 35/40 30/30 70/70 40/50 50

Elite bat-to-ball with a patient approach and good speed helped the Pirates see past Jebb’s defense and power shortcomings. The second-round pick is a high floor bat who should climb quickly.

Offense

Starting upright with his hands rested on his shoulder and torso open slightly towards the pitcher, Jebb loads with a coil into his backside and sinks lower into his base. It’s all one rhythmic move for Jebb who is consistently on time and looks to put himself in position to be able to throw his hands at the ball and spray it anywhere.

His feel for the bat and adjustability stands out, getting to pitches in tough spots and spoiling plenty of quality two strike pitches. He struck out just 11.6% of the time his junior season at Michigan State with a ridiculous zone contact rate right around 95%.

It was more of the same in his 34 game taste of Low-A following the 2023 draft, posting elite contact rates and a chase rate below 20% leading to nearly twice as many walks as strikeouts. Jebb posts great run times to first base as his left-handed swing naturally leads him out of the box with momentum to first base. Considering how often Jebb puts the ball on the ground, this should help him steal plenty of hits.

There’s minimal impact, with only a few batted balls above 105 mph with metal during the 2023 college season and only one BBE above that threshold in his 34 Low-A games. Jebb is going to need to really hit to be an everyday player, but his extremely patient approach helps.

Defense/Speed

An easy plus runner, Jebb posts great run times to first base and should be a consistent stolen base threat. His arm and actions project best at second base where he can be a solid defender. Good footwork and instincts could encourage the Pirates to continue to give Jebb reps at shortstop, but he likely projects as a fringy defender there who can fill in when needed. A move to the outfield could be worth considering with his speed.

Outlook

Jebb’s lack of impact puts a lot of pressure on his hit tool to be elite. That said, he has been among the best in that department at every stop thus far. His ability to draw walks at a high clip and good speed also help his case. A move to centerfield could bolster Jebb’s value some should he be able to play solid defense out there (he has the athleticism to potentially do so), but for now his likely to be a high-contact, speedy second base option who will need to consistently hit as he only has the power for a couple home runs per year at this point.

11. Zander Mueth – RHP – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’6, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-B Round (67), 2023 (PIT) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Slider CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/60 45/55 40/55 35/45 50

Tall and slender with a low, three-quarters arm slot, Mueth makes for an uncomfortable at bat. His stuff ticked up as the draft approached, enticing the Pirates enough to give him an over-slot $1.8 million bonus at the No. 67 pick (1.1M slot value).

Mueth’s fastball features good arm side run from his horizontal release, sitting 92-94 mph, touching as high as 97 mph. The action on the pitch should make it a solid ground ball pitch while tying up righties on the inner-third. As he develops, it could become a plus fastball.

The slider plays well from his release when he is able to command it, but it was sporadically there for him, especially on the showcase circuit where he would often miss far to his glove side. His changeup similarly flashes potential with too many non-competitive pitches in between. 6-foot-6 teenage pitchers are almost always going to be a work in progress and Mueth is no exception. His upside could make him worth the wait.

12. Tsung-Che Cheng – SS – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 5’7″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $380K, 2019 (PIT) | ETA: 2025

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 40/40 30/35 60/60 50/55 45+

Contact, defense and speed is the name of the game for Cheng, putting up fantastic numbers at his first three stops before meeting his match at Double-A in his age 21 season. Cheng starts deep in his base with a set up almost puts him right at his launch position. From there he utilizes a small leg kick and minimal hand load that leads into a compact swing.

His stroke lacks violence, sometimes even looking as though Cheng is selling out for contact a bit too much, with a more armsy swing. He flashes some sneaky pop to his pull side but likely will offer below average power. A patient approach and strong contact rates elevate Cheng’s floor with his gap to gap power proving to be enough at the lower levels.

A plus runner with an above average arm and the actions to stick on the left side of the infield, Cheng has the defensive ability to play a solid shortstop and above average defense at second base and third base. He is not afraid to steal bases, but needs to be more efficient to be a consistent threat at the highest level. Cheng projects as a high-end utility piece.

13. Jackson Wolf – LHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’7″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 4th Round (67), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL Slider Curveball CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 45/45 55/55 50/50 40/45 50/55 45+

Traded by the Padres in exchange for Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, Wolf made one emergency MLB start with the Padres before being moved to Pittsburgh where he was assigned back to Double-A Altoona.

After averaging 89 mph with his fastball in 2022, Wolf’s four seamer gained nearly a full tick, sitting at 90 mph where his unique release helped the pitch play up. The 6-foot-7 lefty generates great extension from a low-three quarters release, giving it the appearance of a harder fastball to hitters. Despite the lower velocity, Wolf is confident in his fastball, throwing it 50% of the time with a 71% strike rate and respectable whiff and chase rates.

His best pitch is his upper 70s slider, limiting lefties to a .175 batting average and big whiff/chase numbers. He prefers his average curveball and fringy changeup against right-handed hitters, which explains why he is much more effective left on left, but with three secondaries that he can mix in to righties, he should be able to keep them off balance enough to turn a lineup over a couple times when he is on.

Good command and plus makeup helps Wolf’s chances of surviving as a No. 5 starter, but his effectiveness against lefties and potential to see his stuff tick up in shorter outings could make him a quality swing man.

14. Michael Kennedy – LHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 4th Round (110), 2022 (PIT) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Slider CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/55 50/60 35/50 35/45 45

Signed for a well-over slot $1 million in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, Kennedy enjoyed a nice pro debut as an 18-year-old, dominating his way through the Complex League before earning taste of Low-A Bradenton for two appearances.

Kennedy’s stuff does not jump off of the page, averaging 89-91 mph with his fastball, but he generates plenty of whiff with his deception. With a release height nearly a foot below the average arm, his fastball picks up much more whiff in the zone than other fastballs in that velocity bucket.

Even with the built-in deception, he likely will need to see his fastball velocity jump some for it to be an above average fastball at the upper levels. Considering Kennedy’s youth and relatively low-effort delivery, an uptick does not seem far fetched.

His best pitch is his slider in the low 80s with late horizontal break that plays well off of his fastball from his slot. It has a chance to develop into a fringe-plus pitch if he can gain some velocity and a more frequent feel for it. Kennedy’s nascent changeup has flashed potential, but he struggled to find it in 2023.

There’s a fair amount of reliever risk with Kennedy, though with his fastball/slider combination from the left side, he could develop into a quality set up type who sees his stuff tick up in short spurts. Still 19 years old for the entirety of the 2024 season, Kennedy will be given plenty of time to develop as a starter.

15. David Matoma – RHP – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 165 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $20K – 2022 (PIT) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Slider CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 60/70 45/55 30/45 30/45 45+

Signed as a 16-year-old out of Uganda in 2022, Matoma saw his stuff explode after turning pro, running his fastball up to 101 mph in his 16 2/3 innings of scoreless work in the Dominican Summer League during the 2023 season. Not only does his fastball now sit in the upper 90s, but it flashed great carry, giving it the chance to be a double plus pitch.

His slider has already flashed above average with the chance to become a plus pitch as he finds more consistency with it. His changeup is early in its development, but he would flash a decent one or two per outing providing hope for an average third pitch.

Considering Matoma’s size and higher-effort delivery, he comes with plenty of reliever risk, but he boasts the potential for closer stuff. His athleticism on the mound is impressive, and as he refines his mechanics and the rest of his body catches up to his electric arm, there’s at least some chance he could handle a starter’s workload. Matoma will be 18 years old for the entirety of the 2024 season, offering tantalizing upside.

Other Names to Watch

Hunter Barco – LHP – (Low-A): Barco was Pittsburgh’s second round selection in 2022 despite undergoing Tommy John Surgery in May of his draft year. The former Florida Gator didn’t make his professional debut until July 20th of this past season, and finished the year with six starts spanning 10.2 IP with Bradenton. While he punched out 19 and walked just four in that span, the base hits piled up against him, surrendering 13 and six earned runs. Barco sits in the low 90s with his fastball, when healthy, but uses his long limbs to snap off a sweeping slider to complement the so-so heater.

Jack Brannigan – 3B – (High-A): Brannigan put together a solid collegiate career at Notre Dame, slashing .289/.369/.508 in 117 games for the Fighting Irish across his three seasons. After being selected in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Brannigan broke out in his 87-game season this past year. The soon-to-be 23-year-old logged a .915 OPS and was 24-for-27 in the stolen base department between Low-A and High-A. After a so-so showing in the Arizona Fall League, 2024 marks a pivotal year for Brannigan’s development in the upper minors.

Jase Bowen – 1B/OF – (Double-A): Bowen has slowly but surely climbed after being taken in the 11th round in 2019 out of high school in Toledo, Ohio. After repeating Low-A in 2022, a strong showing in the Australian Winter League gave Bowen plenty of confidence heading into ’23, in which he hit 23 homers and stole 24 bases in 29 attempts with High-A Greensboro. He followed that up with a massive showing in the AFL, clubbing 11 extra base hits and driving in 19 in just 25 games. Bowen should get reps in center field, both corners, and first base with Double-A Altoona this coming season.

Yordany De Los Santos – SS – (Low-A): De Los Santos was signed for $1.2 million by the Pirates in the 2022 IFA cycle and won’t turn 19 until mid-February. He showcased solid patience and a penchant for stealing bases in his first taste of pro ball in the Dominican Summer League, but the right-handed bat struggled mightily stateside in 2023, hitting just .234 with a 31% K-Rate between the complex and Bradenton. While the results haven’t immediately shown themselves, it’s far too early to give up on the prospects of a top-billed 18-year-old.

Garrett Forrester – CIF – (Low-A): The 22-year-old Forrester was the Pirates’ third round pick this past year after slashing .341/.485/.522 in 61 games with Oregon State in the spring. Forrester only got a six-game taste of Low-A to end his year, but he reached base 16 times in his 29 plate appearances, including 10 walks in those six games. While he was the Beavers’ full-time first baseman the past two seasons, Forrester played third base in all six games in Bradenton. Position aside, it’s all about the blend of hit and power for the former PAC-12 masher.

Matt Gorski – OF/1B – (Triple-A): An exciting blend of power and speed, Gorski has logged back-to-back seasons of 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in Minor League Baseball, accounting for 44 home runs and 44 stolen bases (on 51 attempts) in his last 189 games. Age unfortunately isn’t on his side, as he turned 26 years old in December. Gorski saw time in center, left, right, first, and second in 2023, so it may just be a matter of opportunity.

Kyle Nicolas – RHP – (MLB): The former second round pick of the Miami Marlins came to Pittsburgh as part of the Jacob Stallings deal in 2021 and threw well in Double-A in 2022. This past season, after putting up an ERA in the mid 4.00’s in 12 Double-A starts, the Pirates sent him to Indianapolis, where he logged a 10.00 ERA and a .329 BAA as a starter. His struggles prompted a move to the bullpen, which was like a switch flipping on. From August 1st until his MLB call-up on September 19th, Nicolas allowed just 10 hits and five earned runs while striking out 31 hitters in 22.0 IP. His fastball ticked up to the high 90s and his slider crept up to the 90 MPH range, creating a setup-caliber two-pitch mix.

Shalin Polanco – OF – (Low-A): The $2.35 million IFA signing by the Pirates in 2021 will turn 20 years old in early February, and he’s seen a steady climb in production in his first three years of professional baseball. Polanco stumbled out of the gates both in the DSL and at the Complex, logging an OPS under .700 at both stops. Bradenton was Polanco’s first stop with objective success, as he upped his SLG over the .400 mark for the first time in his career and doubled his home run output compared to his first two years (12 home runs in 2023 compared to three homers in both the ’21 and ’22 seasons). The left-handed hitter can play all three outfield spots, but he’ll need to tap into even more power to be worth the hefty price tag that Cherington slapped on him in 2021.

Jhonny Severino – INF – (CPX): Severino was a straight swap for first baseman Carlos Santana with Milwaukee at the 2023 Trade Deadline. While he has yet to make his way off the Complex, Severino has eight home runs and 17 stolen bases in his first 63 professional games and will be 19 years old for the entirety of the 2024 season. The former $1.2 million Brewers signing has recently scrapped switch hitting, which seems to be a decision that has already paid dividends for the Dominican teenager.

Estuar Suero – OF – (CPX): Much like Severino, Suero was another deadline acquisition, coming over with Jackson Wolf and Alfonso Rivas from San Diego for Rich Hill and Ji Man Choi. Suero is the baby of the bunch, as he won’t turn 19 until August 29th of this year. The 6’5″, 180 pound switch hitter has logged a slash line of .231/.335/.365 in his first 95 games and has ample playing time in both center field and right field. It’ll be a minute, but there’s a good bit to dream on with the thought of Suero developing.

Lonnie White Jr. – OF – (Low-A): White joined Chandler and Solometo as the beneficiaries of Henry Davis signing for well under slot value at the top of the 2021 draft, inking for $1.5 million as the 64th overall pick. Injuries halted his progression for the better part of three seasons, limiting him to just 72 games in his first three years as a pro. However, White showcased the power and speed combination that had the Pirates willing to pry him away from his commitment to play wide receiver at Penn State this past year, hitting nine home runs and swiping 18 bags in just 61 games. He’s got a long way to go, but being on the field was a massive step forward for the tooled-out White.