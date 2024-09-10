Miami Marlins Have the Pieces to Be Much Better in 2025

After not making any moves to build upon the success from last year, and subtracting from the contributors that helped them get there, the Marlins continued to ship out all assets they still had on their roster.

It started with them trading Luis Arraez to the Padres and then quickly led to multiple moves that saw Jazz Chisholm Jr, Trevor Rogers, Josh Bell, Tanner Scott, and other bullpen arms find their way onto new teams as well.

To the surprise of no one, even though this course of action was all too familiar to Marlins fans, there was a lot of negative pushback towards the perceived direction of the new Front Office and the incorporation of the “Rays” approach to this organization.

The surface level does not look great, but everything going on underneath has created a path to what could be the next winning ball club in Miami.

New Fish in the Pond

Connor Norby was, by far, the biggest fish caught at the deadline.

Connor Norby in 18 games with the Marlins



.329/.372/.671 | 6 HR | 13 RBI | 1.043 OPS pic.twitter.com/YjJVMSkRvf — 𝙆am Brice (@kambrice1tv) September 8, 2024

Not only was the prospect pedigree one that the Marlins have not been able to get their hands on in a while, but Norby’s start to his Marlins career has been incredible.