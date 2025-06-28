Reid Detmers is Finding Success in a New Role

What’s the old saying? Relief pitchers are just failed starters? While that might be true, it shouldn’t take away from their value. How often do we see a good team spoil games due to a bad bullpen? I’m here to shine light on the less glamorous bullpen arms!

When Reid Detmers was drafted in the first-round of the 2020 draft, the Angels thought they were getting a frontline starter. Like many Angels prospects, Detmers was rushed to the majors with up-and-down performances, a few trips to the minors, and plenty of doubt about what he would ultimately become.

After struggling over the past two seasons Detmers was moved to the bullpen prior to this year and has blossomed into one of the few reliable options out of the Angels bullpen. While his 4.50 ERA might not look all that good on the surface, there’s more than what meets the eye.

What’s Changed?

Well, obviously a move to the bullpen. Being pulled from the rotation and only focusing on shorter outings has allowed Detmers to really shine. We often see pitchers velocity jump once they leave the rotation and that has been the case for Detmers.