What We Know About the Rangers After the First Two Series

After a blowout loss on Monday at the hands of Cincinnati, the Rangers decided to do something that they had never done before: win back-to-back 1 to 0 games! It’s kind of hard to believe that it was the first time the Rangers had accomplished the feat. But then again, I have been following the team for a long, long time, and it does track!

So, with all that said, what are some of the things that we learned about this Rangers team over their first two series?

This Rangers Team Is Gutsy

Winning by sheer domination is fun. Score a ton of runs early and often, and it leads to smiles in the dugout and lower blood pressure for the fanbase. So far this season, the Rangers haven’t been able to handle business in this fashion.

Instead, they have been scratching out wins with a few timely hits, solid pitching, and good defense. Outside of the blowout loss to the Reds in which the Rangers gave up 14 runs, Texas has held their opponent in check.

With the offense still not firing on all cylinders quite yet, the Rangers have already had a decent number of close games. Much has been made about the back-to-back 1 to 0 wins that the team had to finish out the trip to Cincinnati, and rightfully so.

In addition to those one-run wins, the team’s two previous wins were also of the one-run variety. With four of the team’s wins being decided by only one run, they are already showing that they have grit and can grind out a win.