Why Couldn’t the Rangers See the Writing on the Wall?

It is really easy to look at decisions in the rearview mirror and deem them as good or bad. But in the moment, things can be a bit more complicated. That certainly appears to be the case for the Texas Rangers and this year’s trade deadline.

With a massive amount of pitching – and quality pitching at that – approaching free agency this offseason the Rangers were setup to be heavy sellers heading into the trade deadline. But instead of moving on from many of their free agent to be players, Texas decided to pretty much stand pat.

GM Chris Young – CY – did pull the trigger on a handful of small deals, but for the most part the team decided to stay the course and see how it played out. Unfortunately, it has not played out well.

The Rangers lost the final two games in July and went 12-15 in August following the trade deadline that came to past on July 30th. Even with a 6-2 start to September, the Rangers are 6.5 games out of a playoff spot, with only 18 games left to play.