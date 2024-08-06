Texas Rangers Are Getting Top Pitching Back Too Late

Sometimes help can arrive a little past when it is needed. That is more than likely the case taking place in Arlington with the Texas Rangers. The defending World Series champions have struggled all season but are set to get two of their top pitchers off the IL soon. Tyler Mahle and Jacob deGrom are chomping at the bit to get in the fight.

Heading into a key matchup against the Astros on Monday night, the Rangers found themselves 4.5 games behind Houston and 5.5 games behind the AL West leading Mariners. That doesn’t sound all that bad until a quick check of the calendar reveals that it is already the first part of August. Counting Monday’s contest, the Rangers only have 50 games remaining in the regular season.

In a piece that I put together here at Just Baseball before the season started, I took a look into the challenges of repeating as champions. Not only that, but how difficult it is for a team to even make the playoffs the year after winning it all.

This 2024 season has proven to be arduous thus far.