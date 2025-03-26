Evan Carter Starting in Triple-A Is Good for the Rangers

The Texas Rangers announced several moves ahead of their season opener on Thursday. While many of them stand out, the optioning of Evan Carter to Triple-A Round Rock is perhaps catching many people off guard.

Carter was the national darling during the 2023 World Series run. He went on a heater after getting called up late that season. Not only did it help the team win the title, but it got his name out in front of baseball fans everywhere.

The youngster is extremely fast and has a great feel for the strike zone. “Full Count Carter,” as he is affectionately known, was a shining prospect within the Rangers’ system. After his epic showing at the end of 2023, Carter was one of the favorites to win AL Rookie of the Year honors last season.

And why not? Over 23 games and 75 plate appearances in the regular season, Carter slashed .306/.413/.645, scored 15 runs, had 12 RBI, hit four doubles, one triple, five home runs, and stole three bases.