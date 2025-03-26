Evan Carter Starting in Triple-A Is Good for the Rangers
Evan Carter is starting the season in Triple-A. That isn't a bad thing and should help both he and the Rangers in the long run.
The Texas Rangers announced several moves ahead of their season opener on Thursday. While many of them stand out, the optioning of Evan Carter to Triple-A Round Rock is perhaps catching many people off guard.
Carter was the national darling during the 2023 World Series run. He went on a heater after getting called up late that season. Not only did it help the team win the title, but it got his name out in front of baseball fans everywhere.
The youngster is extremely fast and has a great feel for the strike zone. “Full Count Carter,” as he is affectionately known, was a shining prospect within the Rangers’ system. After his epic showing at the end of 2023, Carter was one of the favorites to win AL Rookie of the Year honors last season.
And why not? Over 23 games and 75 plate appearances in the regular season, Carter slashed .306/.413/.645, scored 15 runs, had 12 RBI, hit four doubles, one triple, five home runs, and stole three bases.
He then followed that debut performance with equally impressive numbers throughout the 2023 playoffs. In 17 playoff games and 72 plate appearances, Carter put up a slash line of .300/.417/.500, scored nine runs, had six RBI, smashed an impressive nine doubles, launched one home run, and stole three bases.
However, his performance has taken a down turn since then.
Carter’s Struggles at the Plate
The shine has dulled a bit for the young star. First off, last season was mostly lost due to a back injury. Carter only participated in 45 games, playing his last contest of the season on May 26. And like many players who are trying to battle through injuries, he probably shouldn’t have played in that many.
In 2024, Carter’s numbers looked like those of a player who was indeed hurt. He slashed only .188/.272/.361 while hitting six doubles, two triples, and five home runs over 162 plate appearances. That’s a far cry from his 2023 electric self.
Coming into this year, expectations were that Carter would be healthy and ready to rake again in 2025. Not so much. Unfortunately, he struggled during spring training and only slashed .154/.214/.205 in 42 plate appearances. Two doubles were his only extra-base hits of the spring.
Alternative Options in Center Field
So, if Carter isn’t going to be in Arlington and the everyday center fielder for the Rangers to start the season, who is? That probably depends on who is on the mound for the other team.
After coming into spring training with the hopes of winning a job, veteran Kevin Pillar has done just that. The 36-year-old center fielder still has solid defensive skills and is a good option for the short side of a platoon along with Leody Taveras.
Over Pillar’s career, he has slashed .281/.312/.464 against left-handed pitching. Last year, while playing for both the White Sox and the Angels, he slashed .310/.352/.500 against southpaws in 125 plate appearances.
Even though Taveras has his own issues at times, he is an above-average defender and can help turn the lineup over. He struggled just like many of the Rangers’ offensive regulars last year. His wRC+ dipped from 100 in 2023 to 82 a season ago.
ZiPS believes that he can and will bounce back. The FanGraphs projection model has Taveras collecting a 102 wRC+ in 2025. For his career, Taveras has a .682 OPS against righties compared to a .612 OPS against lefties.
As a switch hitter, the 26-year-old Taveras will likely see action against both right-handed and left-handed pitching. But at least to start the season, expect to see an active platoon in center field between him and Pillar.
Evan Carter Is Still Only 22 Years Old
What shouldn’t be lost on people is the fact that Carter is still so young, as he won’t turn 23 until August 29. Starting in Triple-A is likely disappointing for him and his fans, but it shouldn’t be considered a massive downer.
In Round Rock, he will be able to get many more at-bats against both righties and lefties. Carter’s struggles against left-handed pitching are very well documented. But beyond that, the kid just needs quality plate appearances.
Carter needs to prove that his back isn’t going to be a lingering issue, and he needs to go out and do his thing. By bursting onto the MLB scene in 2023, there was probably added pressure to perform — either consciously or subconsciously.
This reset, if you will, will hopefully be just what he needs to dial his swing back in. Bruce Bochy is always saying that baseball is a results-oriented game. For a team that is looking to get back to the playoffs in 2025, starting Carter out in Triple-A is no doubt the right call.
Perhaps he will be able to come back up to Arlington at some point this year and give the team the added spark that he gave them in 2023. Carter is a very good baseball player when healthy. This should not be seen as a goodbye from MLB for Carter, but simply a see you later.