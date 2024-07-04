How Did We Do Predicting the 2024 MLB All-Star Starters?

A little over a week ago, the Just Baseball staff got together and submitted our choices for who we thought should start the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. On Wednesday evening, MLB officially announced the rosters and, as it turns out, we weren’t all that far off.

Leading the National League in total votes was Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies. In his first full year as a first baseman, the two-time MVP has been outstanding. We started things off on the right foot, as our staff predicted he’d be the one to start at first for the NL.

Over in the American League, the leading vote-getter was Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. Again, we picked him, too. His inclusion in our predictions was a freebie, as the 6-foot-7 annihilator of baseballs was a shoo-in for this one. Judge leads the AL in doubles and tops the majors in home runs, RBI, OBP, SLG, OPS and total bases.

Since Judge and Harper received the most fan votes in Phase 1 of the voting, they were already penciled in. On Wednesday, we found out who was joining them.