MLB Mock Draft 3.0: A New Top Overall Pick

2. Reds: Travis Bazzana – 2B – (Oregon State)

While it has been a mixed bag for the Reds when it comes to going the prep or college route with their first round pick, they have had more success with the later in recent years and there’s little reason to overthink this pick. One of the best pure hitters in the class, Bazzana added impact heading into the season, seeing his exit velocities jump on his way to launching 28 homers. His blend of hit and power should have the Reds brass dreaming of what he could do at Great American Ballpark.

What an absurd swing this was from Travis Bazzana early in the season. Left on left, up and in, with two strikes. It's one thing to get to this pitch, it's another to hit it out fair. pic.twitter.com/cwJmDQJptA — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 30, 2024

3. Rockies: Hagen Smith – LHP – (Arkansas)

The Rockies have been tied to arms yet again this year and unless the Reds or Guardians surprise by taking Hagen Smith or Chase Burns, the Rockies should have their choice of the top arms in the class. Early returns of the Chase Dollander selection have been validating and the Rockies have another rare opportunity to add a starter with frontline upside.

I’m not sure who the Rockies prefer, but they have had an affinity for lefties with unique release characteristics, with Carson Palmquist and Sean Sullivan serving as recent examples who have also turned in positive results.

4. Athletics: Jac Caglianone – 1B – (Florida)

Caglianone’s ridiculous finish to what was a spectacular season has him looking like a sure-fire top five pick, especially as he demonstrated more selectivity at the plate in the postseason. It’s tough to tell at this point, but it seems as though teams may be leaning towards the University of Florida product over Golden Spikes winner Charlie Condon. If that’s the case, it’s hard to imagine him slipping beyond the A’s or White Sox.

Can't talk about absurd homer swings without including Jac Caglianone. Safe to say he generates some easy carry in addition to the ridiculous exit velocities. He didn't even get all of this, but somehow backspins a breaking ball at the bottom 432 feet. pic.twitter.com/BDuJjei0gc — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) June 30, 2024

5. White Sox: Charlie Condon – OF – (Georgia)

With so many bat-first collegiate prospects, the top five is likely to be interchangeable and unpredictable. With it sounding like the Guardians are trending away from Condon, there’s a very realistic scenario where he falls into the White Sox’ lap. They have been tied to prep bats Konnor Griffin and Bryce Rainer as well as Chase Burns, but Chris Getz would not need to overthink this one.

6. Royals: Chase Burns – RHP – (Wake Forest)

This would be a pretty ideal outcome for the Royals, who seem to be open to going in any direction with their selection as well. In the scenario where the Rockies surprise and grab Smith, this seems like the floor for Burns.