MLB Mock Draft 3.0: A New Top Overall Pick
With the Guardians controlling the largest bonus pool in MLB Draft history, Cleveland may get creative with the top pick.
Our third mock draft features a handful of notable changes at the top, with the two biggest arguably being a new No. 1 overall pick to the Guardians and the previous favorite to go 1-1 sliding all the way to the fifth pick.
With the Men’s College World Series and the MLB Draft Combine in the rearview mirror, teams have essentially finalized their live looks at who they will select in this month’s draft. In a draft full of collegiate bats who would be stretched thin at premium positions, the names at the top may continue to shuffle as the question now becomes: how much does the money talk?
1. Guardians: JJ Wetherholt – SS/2B – (West Virginia)
Viewed as a 1-1 candidate heading into the year, Wetherholt’s season took a bit of a detour as he missed about six weeks with a hamstring issue. He returned from the layoff looking as advertised, walking more than he punched out with an uptick in the exit velocity department.
The Guardians could very well go Bazzana here and Condon cannot be ruled out, but if the Guardians do not think there’s a huge gap between Wetherholt and the aforementioned two, grabbing the West Virginia product could give them plenty of flexibility with the largest draft pool in MLB history.
2. Reds: Travis Bazzana – 2B – (Oregon State)
While it has been a mixed bag for the Reds when it comes to going the prep or college route with their first round pick, they have had more success with the later in recent years and there’s little reason to overthink this pick. One of the best pure hitters in the class, Bazzana added impact heading into the season, seeing his exit velocities jump on his way to launching 28 homers. His blend of hit and power should have the Reds brass dreaming of what he could do at Great American Ballpark.
3. Rockies: Hagen Smith – LHP – (Arkansas)
The Rockies have been tied to arms yet again this year and unless the Reds or Guardians surprise by taking Hagen Smith or Chase Burns, the Rockies should have their choice of the top arms in the class. Early returns of the Chase Dollander selection have been validating and the Rockies have another rare opportunity to add a starter with frontline upside.
I’m not sure who the Rockies prefer, but they have had an affinity for lefties with unique release characteristics, with Carson Palmquist and Sean Sullivan serving as recent examples who have also turned in positive results.
4. Athletics: Jac Caglianone – 1B – (Florida)
Caglianone’s ridiculous finish to what was a spectacular season has him looking like a sure-fire top five pick, especially as he demonstrated more selectivity at the plate in the postseason. It’s tough to tell at this point, but it seems as though teams may be leaning towards the University of Florida product over Golden Spikes winner Charlie Condon. If that’s the case, it’s hard to imagine him slipping beyond the A’s or White Sox.
5. White Sox: Charlie Condon – OF – (Georgia)
With so many bat-first collegiate prospects, the top five is likely to be interchangeable and unpredictable. With it sounding like the Guardians are trending away from Condon, there’s a very realistic scenario where he falls into the White Sox’ lap. They have been tied to prep bats Konnor Griffin and Bryce Rainer as well as Chase Burns, but Chris Getz would not need to overthink this one.
6. Royals: Chase Burns – RHP – (Wake Forest)
This would be a pretty ideal outcome for the Royals, who seem to be open to going in any direction with their selection as well. In the scenario where the Rockies surprise and grab Smith, this seems like the floor for Burns.
7. Cardinals: Bryce Rainer – SS/RHP – (Harvard-Westlake HS, CA)
As I mentioned earlier, I wouldn’t be shocked if Rainer starts to get a bit more consideration in the top five in a draft that lacks premium defenders. The Cardinals rarely pick in the top 10 and have a shot at the best prep prospect in the class.
8. Angels: Braden Montgomery – OF – (Texas A&M)
Montgomery fits the bill of the collegiate bat who can climb quickly that the Angels so often covet. He performed well on the Cape, impressed with Team USA and destroyed the SEC after transferring from Stanford. His ankle injury shouldn’t disrupt his timeline, as he should be good to go for Spring Training.
9. Pirates: Konnor Griffin – OF/SS – (Jackson Prep, MS)
The Pirates have been tied to both Rainer and Griffin as much as any team, and if the latter falls into their lap, his ridiculous tools at multiple premium positions would be welcomed to the fold. Plus speed and power with a huge frame and natural ability at both shortstop and in center field, the concern remains around Griffin’s hit tool, an area where he has showed signs of improvement.
10. Nationals: Trey Yesavage – RHP – (East Carolina)
Yesavage is one of those players who could make sense going to any team. The 6-foot-4 right-hander is as safe as they come, but not without exciting potential. He possesses a quality fastball in the mid 90s along with a splitter and slider that look like potential plus pitches.
11. Tigers: Nick Kurtz – 1B – (Wake Forest)
The Tigers could go in a myriad of directions here, with college right-hander Trey Yesavage and high school lefty Cam Caminiti as obvious choices if Scott Harris decides to go the pitching route. The offensive potential of Kurtz may just be too much for the Tigers to pass on, especially with the affinity Harris has for hitters who command the strike zone well.
12. Red Sox: James Tibbs III – OF – (Florida State)
Tibbs has seen his draft stock soar as he torched the ACC on his way to winning the conference’s Player of the Year award. The outfielder quelled minor hit tool questions by hitting .303 on the Cape and cutting his strikeout rate to just 11% in his junior season while launching 28 home runs.
The Red Sox and their pitching-centric front office could consider top prep southpaw Cam Caminiti, but they seem to be more focused on collegiate players.
13. Giants: Cam Caminiti – LHP – (Saguaro HS, AZ)
The top high school arm in the draft, Caminiti could go earlier than this as both the Tigers and Red Sox could be interested in the 17-year-old southpaw who has continued to see his stock rise since reclassifying.
14. Cubs: Cam Smith – 3B – (Florida State)
Smith followed up a breakout on the Cape with a ridiculous draft-eligible Sophomore season for the Seminoles, showcasing both a good feel to hit and plus power. Seaver King and Christian Moore both could get looks from the Cubs, but I think Smith is the best prospect of that trio.
15. Mariners: Carson Benge – OF – (Oklahoma State)
A lot of teams in the middle of the first round have been tied to Benge and in a draft where defensive value comes at a premium, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the center fielder leap ahead of bats like Christian Moore and Kentucky’s Ryan Waldschmidt.
16. Marlins: Seaver King – SS – (Wake Forest)
Big tools with the ability to play all over the diamond, King proved that he can handle ACC pitching after transferring from Division II Wingate. An organization desperate for reinforcement up the middle would likely be thrilled to nab King and would probably give him every opportunity to prove he can stick at shortstop.
17. Brewers: Christian Moore – 2B – (Tennessee)
After posting an OPS north of 1.000 in both his freshman and sophomore seasons, Moore was one of the best hitters in college baseball this season, seeing his contact rates leap along with some of the best exit velocities in the entire country. He continued to perform through Tennessee’s National Championship run, and while he may be limited to second base defensively, his track record of mashing and continued improvements at the plate have really propelled his draft stock.
18. Rays: Vance Honeycutt – OF – (North Carolina)
The biggest hit tool question mark in the first round, Honeycutt is the best defensive outfielder in the draft and offers plus power. Draft models may not love him as there is little precedent of collegiate hitter striking out north of 25% of the time going on to succeed at the big league level, however Honeycutt is a rare physical talent. It wouldn’t be a shock for the same team that bought low on Jose Siri to do the same with Honeycutt if he slips to the back half of the draft.
19. Mets: Ryan Waldschmidt – OF – (Kentucky)
Arguably the most well-rounded college bat on the board, Waldschmidt offers a good blend of power and speed along with a strong approach. Cal’s Caleb Lomavita could be an option here, or if the Mets are higher on LSU’s Tommy White, he may be a fit as well.
20. Blue Jays: Caleb Lomavita – C – (California)
If the Mets don’t grab Lomavita, this could be right around the back-end of where the Cal backstop could get selected. Solid defensively with good bat-to-ball and at least average pop, Lomavita’s aggressive approach may deter some, but many see Lomavita as the best catcher in the draft, with plenty of teams in this range likely thrilled to see him fall to them.
21. Twins: Kaelen Culpepper – SS – (Kansas State)
The Twins seem to be on the college bat trail, which could make Tommy White or Walker Janek options here. Instead, the Twins go with a well-rounded shortstop who put up strong numbers back to back seasons and finished his collegiate career on a hot streak.
22. Orioles: Theo Gillen – SS – (Westlake HS, Austin, TX)
Toolsy with a great feel to hit, Gillen would likely go earlier if not for a somewhat concerning injury history that includes shoulder surgery as a sophomore and a knee injury as a junior. Gillen offers as much upside as you’ll find in the back end of the first round, and a loaded organization like the Orioles could afford to take the chance.
23. Dodgers: Brody Brecht – RHP – (Iowa)
Brecht really saw things come together command wise down the stretch, which could push him closer to the middle of the first round given his athleticism and raw stuff. If not, the fit with the Dodgers is seamless, an organization that has historically been very tolerant of command challenges, valuing stuff and athleticism on the mound above all.
24. Braves: Jurrangelo Cijntje – RHP/LHP – (Mississippi State)
A strike thrower with a mid 90s fastball from the right-side and low 90s fastball from the left-side, Cintje is a high floor arm who should climb quickly. The Braves have targeted arms in the last five drafts and they’d likely jump at the opportunity to grab the intriguing switch-pitcher.
25. Padres: Slade Caldwell – OF – (Valley View HS, AR)
Speaking of draft trends, the Padres have gone the prep route with their last seven first round picks, and are expected to do the same this year. That could mean RHP Ryan Sloan, LHP Kash Mayfield or shortstop Kellon Lindsey as well. One of the best blends of hit and speed in the draft, Caldwell fits the bill of what the Padres often look for.
26. Yankees: William Schmidt – RHP – (Catholic HS, LA)
A data-darling arm with a mid 90s heater and 3,000 RPM curveball, Schmidt could continue to rise up boards as the draft approaches. Standing at 6-foot-4 with a lean frame and a good feel to pitch, the Yankees would likely be thrilled to grab the Baton Rouge, Louisiana product.
27. Phillies: Ryan Sloan – RHP – (York HS, IL)
The Phillies have leaned towards high school talent with their last four first round selections, two of which were hard throwing right-handers in Andrew Painter and Mick Abel. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Sloan is a powerful teenage arm who can reach the upper 90s and already boasts a great feel for a changeup.
28. Astros: Walker Janek – C – (Sam Houston State)
Janek is expected to go closer to the middle of the first round, but a run of prep prospects and arms could cause one of the top catchers in the class to slip. The Astros have reportedly been casting somewhat of a wide net, and it is fair to argue that Janek is the best player available at this point.
29. Diamondbacks: Tommy White – 3B – (Louisiana State)
A bit of a polarizing prospect, White never quite matched his incredible freshman season that saw him mash 27 home runs in just 55 games for NC State before transferring to LSU. Regardless, he compiled 75 homers in his 187 game collegiate career and cut his strikeout rate down to just 16% in his junior season. The Diamondbacks have not been tied to any specific profile, and they may be surprised to find the powerful corner infielder on the board this late.
30. Rangers: Kellon Lindsey – SS – (Hardee HS, FL)
Arguably the best wheels in the class, Lindsey stood out as a quarterback at Hardee High School as well before shifting his focus to baseball. He has a simple swing from the right side that is geared for contact, but there is likely more power in the tank as he learns to use his lower half better. He has the tools to stick at shortstop as well as he gains more reps.
Supplemental/Compensation Picks
31. Diamondbacks: Malcom Moore – C – (Stanford)
32. Orioles: Billy Amick – 3B – (Tennessee)
33. Twins: Dakota Jordan – OF – (Mississippi St.)
34. Brewers: Jonathan Santucci – LHP – (Duke)
35. Diamondbacks: Carter Johnson – SS – (Oxford HS, AL)
36. Guardians: Kash Mayfield – LHP – (Elk City HS, OK)
The savings with the first overall selection could pay off wonderfully if the Guardians are able to meet a price tag others aren’t on the second best prep southpaw in the class.