The 2024 MLB All-Star Week Guide
There is more to the All-Star break than just the game itself. Take a look at all the celebrations of the great game of baseball taking place in Texas from July 12-16.
One of the great things about getting a new stadium is that being the host site for the All-Star Game is usually not far behind. This year, MLB fans and media will head to Texas to enjoy the MLB Draft and all of the All-Star Game festivities.
Globe Life Field has already had its fair share of big MLB moments. During the strange COVID playoff year of 2020 (which was also the first year the stadium was open), it hosted both the NL Championship Series and the World Series (ultimately won by the Los Angeles Dodgers).
Then, last year, the Texas Rangers shocked the baseball world and went on a historic run through the playoffs that ended in a World Series victory.
This year, the Rangers have been struggling to get back to playoff form, but that won’t keep the baseball world from focusing on the Lone Star State from Friday, July 12 to Tuesday, July 16.
All-Star Village
One nice thing about having a former big league stadium next to your current one is that it allows for plenty of room for ancillary attractions.
Spread out over what is now Choctaw Stadium, the North Lawn, Esports Stadium, and the Expo Center (that are all located within walking distance of Globe Life Field) will be tons of exhibits, fan experiences, food, and festivities.
The fun will start each morning at 10:00 AM CDT, running from Saturday, July 13 through Tuesday, July 16.
HBCU Swingman Classic
The first official event will be the HBCU Swingman Classic, which will be held on Friday, July 12. First pitch will be at 7:00 PM CDT.
HBCU stands for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. With the help of Ken Griffey Jr., numerous scouts, and both MLB and MLBPA personnel, 50 of the top kids in the country will have the opportunity to play on the biggest of stages.
Not only will there be extreme talent on display from the players, but there will also be a battle of the bands. Prairie View A&M’s ‘Marching Storm’ will take on the ‘Ocean Soul’ from Texas Southern. Additionally, 20-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Kirk Franklin will sing the national anthem.
It is sure to be a fantastic way to kick off what will be an incredible five days in Texas.
All-Star Futures Game
Even though the All-Star Futures Game is also part of the undercard, it is another event that shouldn’t be missed. It will pit some of the top prospects in the game in a National League-affiliated vs. American League-affiliated matchup.
The list of players who will be participating in the Futures Game is a who’s who of baseball prospects. Fans of prospects or just great baseball in general shouldn’t miss out on this gem.
With a 3:00 PM CDT start time on Saturday, July 13, players, fans, and media alike will be very thankful for the roof and air conditioning at Globe Life Field.
A highlight for Rangers fans in attendance will be that the coaches for the two teams are both former Texas Rangers greats. The American League will be managed by newly elected HOFer Adrian Beltré, and the National League will be managed by the beloved Michael Young.
Some of the other names that will round out the coaching staffs include Prince Fielder, Derek Holland, Mitch Moreland, Nelson Cruz, Elvis Andrus, Ian Kinsler, Mark Teixeira, Colby Lewis, and Gary Matthews Jr., to name a few.
A new wrinkle this year will be the skills challenge that will occur immediately after the game. It will pit four players from each league against each other in a hitting contest.
Billed as a video game-like showcase, the participants and rules are laid out here.
MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
Also on Saturday, the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will take place after the Futures Games events conclude. The Celebrity Softball Game is always a fan favorite, as fans can watch some of their favorite personalities and former athletes ham it up and compete on the field.
Some take it seriously, and others are there for a good time. One thing is for sure, the celebrities will take full advantage of having an audience and will put on a great show.
Here is the up-to-date list of celebrities who are going to participate in the game. I am personally looking forward to seeing Pedro Martinez get back out on the field.
The 2024 MLB Draft
Ask any General Manager and their front office, and they will tell you they’d much rather not have the MLB Draft at the same time as All-Star week. But that is exactly when it is.
MLB is working on building up hype around the draft and decided a few years back to have it during the All-Star break in the host city.
I get why the NFL and NBA drafts are more hyped. It isn’t because the players are any better or that their games are superior. The main reason is that those sports will see their draftees make an impact much sooner, on average, than those selected in the MLB draft.
But with that said, for baseball fans, the MLB Draft is a big deal. Mock drafts are super fun, and our own Aram Leighton puts out one of the best mock drafts available. There is always optimism when it comes to a potential future star or face of a franchise.
This year, the MLB Draft will take place over in Fort Worth (18.8 miles and a 26-minute drive from Globe Life Field) in the historic Stockyards. This is exciting, as the state’s western heritage pairs up with the young up-and-comers who will be selected in the MLB Draft.
The first two rounds of the draft will happen on Sunday evening (July 14) at 6:00 PM CDT. Rounds 2-10 will take place on Monday (July 15), followed by rounds 11-20 on Tuesday (July 16) starting at 11:00 AM CDT each day.
The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby
Perhaps the most exciting event of the All-Star festivities is the Home Run Derby. It is action-packed and gets a stadium hopping like no other.
There will ultimately end up being eight participants although at the moment only Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles, Alec Bohm of the Phillies, Pete Alonso of the Mets, Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals, and Marcell Ozuna of the Braves are committed.
But rest assured, there will end up being a star-studded slate of bombers vying for the title.
The rules of the Home Run Derby have ebbed and flowed throughout the years, and this year brings a few tweaks as well. Instead of the hitters being seeded and going head-to-head from the first round, they will all hit in round one and the top four will advance to round two.
After that, the contest will turn into a head-to-head matchup for the semifinals and, of course, the finals.
The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 15 starting at 7:00 PM CDT.
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game
The crown jewel and namesake of the week is the actual All-Star Game.
Each MLB team, by rule, will have at least one representative in the game, which gives all 30 fanbases someone to cheer for. The starters were announced last Wednesday, while the pitchers and reserve position players were announced on Sunday and are listed here.
Even though it is an exhibition game, any time that the best in the world take the same field is exciting. For some players, it might be their only taste of making the All-Star Game, yet for others, it will be one of many.
No matter the case, it is a time to celebrate the game that we all love and that we hope continues to grow and flourish.
As is the case every year, the reigning league champions’ coaching staffs will coach their respective teams. For the National League, that means Torey Lovullo and the Arizona Diamondbacks coaching staff will be in the dugout.
In the home dugout will be Bruce Bochy and the rest of his Texas Rangers coaches. Bochy has the rare opportunity to manage the All-Star game in his home stadium after winning the World Series the previous season. It will be the fifth time in Bochy’s illustrious career that he has led an All-Star team.
Welcome to Texas
Above and beyond, throughout all of the events and hustle and bustle that will happen over the All-Star week, remember to have fun. This is a celebration of baseball and should be a time to build lasting memories, stories, and friendships.
Whether you are attending in person or watching from the couch, include your kids or your grandkids. The game can’t continue to grow if we don’t take the time to raise up another generation of baseball enthusiasts.
And if you are coming to Texas, welcome! It is a great state that has lots to offer. But with these events taking place in the middle of July, please make sure that you stay hydrated and wear sun protection. Even though Globe Life Field is covered (thank goodness!) it is going to be hot to and from your vehicle and all over the All-Star Village area.
Bring walking shoes too, because as they say, “Everything is bigger in Texas,” and that goes for our parking lots! All kidding aside, have fun watching in person or on TV. There is bound to be something for everyone as part of the 2024 MLB All-Star festivities.