The 2024 MLB All-Star Week Guide

One of the great things about getting a new stadium is that being the host site for the All-Star Game is usually not far behind. This year, MLB fans and media will head to Texas to enjoy the MLB Draft and all of the All-Star Game festivities.

Globe Life Field has already had its fair share of big MLB moments. During the strange COVID playoff year of 2020 (which was also the first year the stadium was open), it hosted both the NL Championship Series and the World Series (ultimately won by the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Then, last year, the Texas Rangers shocked the baseball world and went on a historic run through the playoffs that ended in a World Series victory.

This year, the Rangers have been struggling to get back to playoff form, but that won’t keep the baseball world from focusing on the Lone Star State from Friday, July 12 to Tuesday, July 16.