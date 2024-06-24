Who We Think Should Start the All-Star Game

As hard as it is to believe, the 2024 MLB season is almost halfway over. Nearly 50% of regular season games have been played, and that means it’s time to start thinking about the ceremonial halfway point of the season, too. The All-Star Game is fast approaching.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, home of the Texas Rangers.

The first phase of fan voting to select the All-Star starters began on June 5 and will run through June 27 at noon ET. The leading vote-getter in each league and the finalists at every position will be announced at 6:00 pm ET that evening on MLB Network.

After that, a second phase of voting will open at noon ET on June 30 and run until noon ET on July 3. The starting lineups will be announced at 7:00 pm ET that night, and the rest of the rosters will be announced on July 7 at 5:30 pm ET. Both announcements will air on ESPN.