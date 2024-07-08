Seth Lugo’s “Art of Pitching” Lands Him First All-Star Game Appearance

The numbers tell a simple story … Lugo bet on himself in the offseason before the 2023 campaign, sharing his intention to once again become a starter after spending the majority of the previous five seasons in the New York Mets bullpen. That wager has not only paid off for himself, but the Royals in 2024 as well.

“He’s been one of the elite pitchers in the game,” Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro said. “He’s eaten up innings at a record pace. He’s been up there in almost every category. He’s been a huge part of what we do, on the field and in the clubhouse.”

Seth Lugo's 9th and 10th Ks. pic.twitter.com/KsfKuldSVp — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 30, 2024

With the Royals sitting at 48-43 heading into Sunday’s finale and very much in the AL postseason race, Lugo and three other Kansas City players (Salvador Perez, Cole Ragans and Bobby Witt Jr.) will make the trek to Arlington for the Midsummer Classic. Three of those (all but Perez, who is making his ninth All-Star appearance) will be a part of the festivities for the first time, including Lugo.

“Coming up, I didn’t think I would be here at this stage in my career,” Lugo said. “It’s not the journey I thought I was going to be on, but I knew when I was younger in my career that I could sustain some stuff. I could play later in my life. I knew that age wasn’t going to be an issue. It’s been a little bit of perseverance and determination, but it’s a good feeling.”

That “good feeling” could extend even further in Arlington as Lugo is one of the prime candidates to start on the mound for the American League. He and Ragans represent the first Kansas City pitchers to be named All-Stars since the 2017 season when Jason Vargas earned the honor.

“There are only two starters every year for the All-Star Game. It would be really special to be that guy,” Lugo said.