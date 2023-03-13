Best MLB Relief Pitchers in 2023

A true fastball/slider combination, Abreu unlocked all of his potential in his first full season in the Astros bullpen. Abreu mixes in a taste-breaker of a curveball to his repertoire, but his arsenal consists of 91% slider and fastball, with the usage being merely identical. During the 2022 season, Abreu threw 467 sliders and 462 fastballs.

The heater at 97 is enough to make a hitter respect it, but his out-pitch is undoubtedly the breaking ball. Opponents hit just .130 against it while whiffing nearly 51% of the time as he went to it nearly 40% of the time in two-strike counts. With a newly re-signed Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly in the mix, Abreu creates arguably the best bullpen trio in baseball for a near-flawless team.

Ima tell my kids about what Bryan Abreu did this postseason.



Son was pitching like the hand of God for a month+. pic.twitter.com/VuffC7Nf8O — De'Vion Hinton (@LordDexHinton) November 6, 2022

12. Jhoan Duran – RHP – Minnesota Twins

2022 Traditional Stats: 57 app., 2-4, 8 SV, 67.2 IP, 89 K, 16 BB, 1.86 ERA, 2.52 FIP

2022 Advanced Stats: 100.9 vFA, 1.5 fWAR, 33.5% K%, 6.0% BB%, 27.4% K-BB%, .203 BAA

Of all the arms to throw a single pitch in Major League Baseball in 2022, just two sat above 100 MPH with their fastball; Seattle’s Andres Muñoz, and Minnesota’s Jhoan Duran. Duran bested Muñoz by 0.6 MPH on average, resulting in some Major League hitters looking silly against his heater alone.

A full-time starting pitcher coming through the Minor Leagues, Duran had the chance to build out two secondary offerings that thrived. While his 96 MPH “splinker” caught Pitching Twitter’s eye when it would cross the triple-digit threshold, high 80s power curveball was one of the best pitches in the game, limiting opponents to a .127 BAA and a 50% whiff rate. Duran may have been “demoted” from being a starting pitching prospect to a big league reliever, but he’s got the makings of one of the most dominant closers in recent memory.