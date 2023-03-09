The Top 30 MLB Starting Pitchers for 2023

We have spent the last few weeks ranking all of the top players at the top positions in the game, but it all culminates with this, which is by far the deepest position in baseball. There are so many great starting pitchers in the game today, that we could make a whole separate list of 10 to 15 honorable mentions and that still might not be enough to get everyone.

The game is loaded right now with talented arms, who can carry their teams for stretches where they are simply unhittable. Today, we are going to examine the top 30 starting pitchers in baseball, where every guy listed is capable of being an ace in 2023.

Medically DQ’ed: Walker Buehler – RHP – Los Angeles Dodgers

2022 Stats: 12 GS, 65.0 IP, 4.02 ERA, 58 K, 17 BB, 3.80 FIP, 1.29 WHIP, 1.0 fWAR, 95.4 vFA

Walker Buehler is one of the best pitchers in the game, which is why he is featured on this list as our lone honorable mention. Buehler may miss all of this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but there is no doubting his abilities once he returns to the mound.