Top 10 MLB Third Basemen for 2023

Bregman starts the next class of third base prowess in this list. While Chapman is consistently good and occasionally great, Bregman is consistently great and occasionally world-class. In 2022, Bregman was one of six qualified hitters in MLB, regardless of position, to walk more than he struck out. On top of the discipline (he ranked third among third basemen in walk rate and was in the top one percent in all of baseball in chase rate), Bregman ranked second among third basemen in OBP, sixth in OAA, and fifth in fWAR.

Bregman’s largest shortcoming in 2020 and 2021 was his inability to hit breaking pitches after hammering them from 2017-2019 (insert conspiracy theories here). In 2022, Bregman got right back on track, hitting .277 with a .533 SLG against breaking balls. While he may be on the outside of the top five looking in, he’s not far behind the cream of the crop.

5. Rafael Devers – Boston Red Sox

2022 Traditional Stats: 141 G, .295/.358/.521, 27 HR, 88 RBI, 3 SB

2022 Advanced Stats: 4.9 fWAR, 140 wRC+, 18.6% K%, 8.1% BB%, -6 DRS, -2 OAA

Only at third base will you find a $300 million man checking in behind four other players at his position. While Devers has improved from disastrous to somewhat serviceable defensively, he has ascended to the very top of the sport with the bat. His 140 wRC+ was top-20 in all of baseball in 2022, and his .521 SLG ranked inside the top 10 ahead of Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, and Freddie Freeman.

Devers is a true fastball punisher; this past season, he hit well over .300 against fastballs with a slugging percentage over .500. His off-speed recognition is supreme as well, hitting nearly .320 against non-breaking ball secondary offerings. While chasing bad pitches (particularly above the zone) has always been a part of his game, his God-given ability and year-over-year improvement makes him appointment television nearly every night.