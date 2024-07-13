Nathan Eovaldi Will Hold Great Value on the Market, Now or in the Winter

He has been the calming and consistent veteran presence that the Rangers have needed in their rotation this year, a rotation that has battled injury and currently sits 19th in the league in pitcher fWAR, according to Fangraphs.

Looking forward, Eovaldi’s status this offseason looks a bit more complicated than it actually is given the vesting option in his contract.

If Eovaldi is able to pitch to a combined total of 300 innings between last season and this season, he would have a $20 million player option for the 2025 season. If he doesn’t eclipse that 300 inning threshold, he would simply be an unrestricted free agent.

That being said, at his age, the performance he’s been able to put up during the span of this contract in Texas, and the fact he’s already undergone Tommy John surgery twice in his career, even if he were to pitch enough to earn that player option, he’ll likely decline it to become a UFA and test the market.

And given the fact that Texas still sit seven games out of top spot in the AL West and 7.5 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot, it’s feasible that Eovaldi could be a dealt by the Rangers, should they choose to be sellers.

This would make Eovaldi a coveted asset across the league even before he hits free agency, with the July 30 trade deadline looming.