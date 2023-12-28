Cincinnati Reds Top Prospects For 2024

Offense

Starting with an open stance, Cabrera sinks into his back leg while utilizing a toe tap with his front foot. When his body is under control, Cabrera boasts a swing geared for line drives to all fields, crushing elevated fastballs. He rarely missed four seamers in general, hitting over .400 in 2023 with a 91% in zone contact rate.

The challenge for Cabrera was breaking balls. As good as he was against fastballs, he was almost equally as dreadful against spin. He hit just .150 with a 24% swinging strike rate against breakers in what seemed to be mostly a pitch recognition issue blended with some timing challenges.

His toe-tap is synced up well for fastballs, where he is consistently on time and under control, but with spin he loses his back side and finds himself heavier on the front foot. Just 18 years old for the entirety of the 2023 season, it’s common for hitters to be searching for the right feel and mechanisms to be both on time for fastballs and adjustable to breaking balls and Cabrera has displayed the bat to ball skills and bat speed to be an above average hitter as he continues to learns swing.

His exit velocities are a tick above average for his age and level, flashing the ability to leave the ball to all fields. With room to add more muscle, at least average power or better should be attainable.

Defense/Speed

Cabrera split time between shortstop and third base at the complex before playing four of his five Low-A games at shortstop. He has the tendency to sit back on balls relying on his above average arm, but that also resulted in many flat-tooted throws. He made 13 errors in 44 games in 2023.

His arm paired with decent hands and range should help him project as at least an average third baseman if the makes the move, with a chance to be even better as his footwork continues to improve. An above average runner, Cabrera stole 24 bags on 26 tries.

Outlook

Cabrera should continue to get some looks at shortstop, though Edwin Arroyo and Leonardo Balcazar offer much more with the glove. If he moves to third, there should be just enough offensive upside to carry the corner profile. If he can improve his ability to hit breaking balls, Cabrera will likely be an above average hitter with slightly above average pop.

10. Cole Schoenwetter – RHP – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (105), 2021 (CIN) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/65 45/55 40/50 45/55 50+

A high-upside arm who stood out on the West Coast circuit, Schoenwetter enjoyed plenty of helium leading up to the draft, before the Reds shelled out well-over slot ($1.9 million) to sign him away from his UC Santa Barbara commitment.

Arsenal

Tall, but very athletic on the mound, Schoenwetter’s mechanics are ahead of many of his peers. He repeats his delivery well with good arm speed, helping his fastball play up. Currently sitting in the low 90s, his high-spin fastball gets on hitters quickly with good extension and great ride. Even in hitter’s counts, Schoenwetter was blowing his fastball by some of the more polished amateur hitters.

His curveball has good depth and downward bite in the upper 70s, but could be tightened up some. The 12-6 break makes it effective to both lefties and righties but can also be difficult for him to consistently land for a strike.

The third offering is a changeup which could play like an above average pitch off of his lively fastball as he gains a feel for it. At this stage, it tends to be a bit firm in the low 80s, lacking some desired fade.

Outlook

Looks have been limited on Schoenwetter overall, meaning he could climb up the Reds ranks quickly if the flashes of what he showed leading up to the draft translate into his pro debut in 2024. The exciting fastball characteristics paired with athleticism on the mound and plenty of projection give the right-hander middle-rotation upside if he can progress with his secondaries. A velocity uptick would not be surprising in 2024.

11. Blake Dunn – OF – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 15th Round (450), 2021 (CIN) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/40 55/55 50/50 60/60 50/50 45+

A speedster who can play all three outfield spots, Dunn broke out in a big way in 2023, quieting the age-to-level comments by putting together one of the best seasons in all of the Minor Leagues.

Offense

A stocky, but athletic build, Dunn packs a punch with a patient approach. While he may not create the most optimal angles to hit homers, his flatter swing aids his contact ability while still doing some damage off of his sheer strength.

His 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 mph is above average, with multiple exit velocities as high as 112 mph. He has the tendency to pull off with his front side which can cause the barrel to leave the zone too quickly, likely contributing to his struggles with stuff elevated. When Dunn maintains his direction, he can handle velocity and has demonstrated the ability to drive the ball to all fields.

The hit-tool will likely be fringy, though his ability to draw walks and decent contact rates are encouraging. The above average raw power has a chance to play as average pop at the highest level.

Defense/Speed

A plus runner, Dunn can play all three outfield spots and is a demon on the base paths. He is comfortable enough in centerfield to play the position at an at least average average level with the speed to solidify that.

Swiping 54 bags on 61 tries, Dunn was not only a volume stealer, but an efficient one as well. Of players with at least 50 stolen bases (23 total), he was among the five most efficient in all of the Minor Leagues.

Outlook

An impressive football player as an amateur as well, Dunn has always earned high marks for his athleticism and hard-nosed approach to the game. He has minimized the hit-tool questions that have followed him since his amateur years, though its he’s likely to strikeout a bit more than the big league average, even if he is hitting.

A lefty masher, Dunn posted a OPS above 1.200 against southpaws in 2023 and could care out a platoon role with the Reds as soon as early 2024 as the outfield is somewhat lefty-heavy. There’s some similarities to Jon Berti with less bat-to-ball ability and a bit more impact.

12. Hector Rodriguez – OF – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 5’10″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $100K , 2021 (NYM) | ETA: 2026

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/35 45/55 40/50 60/60 40/50 45+

Speedy with sneaky pop from the left side, Rodriguez has a good feel for the barrel that is undermined by an absurdly aggressive approach. He boasts great bat speed, flashing exit velocities as high as 110 mph with little issue catching up to upper 90s heat. In his age 19 season, he hit to an OPS above 1.000 against fastballs 94+ mph.

The issue for Rodriguez is he also has one of the highest chase rates in all of professional baseball at nearly 50%. His knack for hitting and quick stroke has allowed him to get away with his non-existent approach, though it’s nearly impossible to succeed while expanding that frequently.

A plus runner with a fringy arm, Rodriguez has the skill set to stick up the middle. He stole 18 bases on 24 attempts in 2023.

13. Carlos Jorge – 2B/CF – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 5’10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $495K , 2021 (CIN) | ETA: 2026

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 40/45 30/40 60/60 45/55 45+

A dynamic athlete who saw action both in centerfield and second base in 2023, Jorge tore through Low-A before meeting his match at High-A in his age 19 season.

Offense

Starting slightly open and upright, Jorge utilizes a decent sized leg kick and minimal hand load to get to his spot, leading into a swing that is geared for pull and lift. He flashes average pop to his pull side, but his lofty swing and desire to pull has resulted in some challenges with secondary offerings.

He pulverized fastballs to an OPS just shy of 1.000 while registering an OPS of just .630 against secondaries with just a 67% in zone contact rate. Against higher quality secondaries at High-A, Jorge seemed to be pressing even more to ambush heaters, resulting in more chase.

When he’s at his best, he’s working the middle of the field and right center, especially as pitchers continue to pound the outer half against him. He has no problem doing damage on pitches in the inner-half.

Not the most projectable frame, Jorge still does have at least some room for strength and could tap into average power as he refines his swing and matures.

Defense/Speed

A plus runner with quick feet and an average arm, Jorge was initially signed as a shortstop but quickly made the move to second base where he projects as an above average defender. Wanting to utilize his athleticism and explosiveness a bit more, the Reds gave Jorge some run in centerfield at the High-A level and he looked surprisingly comfortable.

He of course will need to get more reps and improve his reads and jumps, but he showed plenty of comfort tracking balls straight over his head as well as crashing in on softly hit flares. A consistent threat to run on the base paths, Jorge stole 32 bags on 41 tries in 2023.

Outlook

Jorge’s athleticism and versatility puts him ahead of some of the other lower-level Reds prospects in a similar grouping, but he will need to make some strides with his approach and swing path to handle upper-level pitching. The profile is fun to dream on as a left-handed hitter with average pop, plus speed and the ability to play second base and centerfield.

14. Alfredo Duno – C – (DSL)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.1M , 2023 (CIN) | ETA: 2028

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/35 60/70 45/55 45/40 30/40 45+

A big, powerful teenage who put up strong numbers in the DSL, Duno was the crown-jewel of the Reds 2023 IFA class. Already hitting balls as hard a 111 mph prior to his 18th birthday, there’s no doubting the impact the Venezuelan possesses.

He relies on natural ability and strength, both of which served him well enough in the DSL, mashing to a .945 OPS. His swing mechanics are a work in progress, often leaving his base on elevated pitches while often lounging forward at softer stuff. He posted only a 70% in zone contact rate in his 41 DSL games.

He is athletic for a young player of his size, providing some optimism that he can stick behind the dish, though there are some legitimate 1B/DH concerns with Duno.

15. Leonardo Balcazar – SS – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $100K , 2021 (CIN) | ETA: 2026

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 40/50 30/40 50/50 45/55 45

A torn ACL cut Balcazar’s first year of full season ball short, playing in just 18 games. He was off to a nice start, posting an OPS just under .900, on par with his numbers at the complex and DSL. Though the numbers have been strong, his whiff and chase figures are a bit concerning, especially on fastballs where he could look rushed.

Balcazar’s footwork is impressive, looking the part at shortstop with his actions and arm. His range is solid and while he has demonstrated the ability to make throws from different angles and on the run, he is a bit inconsistent with his overall accuracy.

His probability of sticking at short helps take some pressure off of his somewhat limited offensive upside, but average hit and power could be attainable for Balcazar if he can clean some things up in the box.

Other Names to Watch

Victor Acosta – SS – (Low-A): The 19-year-old Acosta spent the entire year in Daytona and may not have slugged as much as the Reds may have hoped he would. Acquired in the Brandon Drury deadline deal in 2022 after signing with San Diego for $1.8 million in 2021, it’s far too early to make any sweeping judgments, but his ability to impact the baseball has a ways to go to catch up to his feel to hit and defensive abilities.

Jay Allen II – OF – (High-A): Allen had high expectations as the 30th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, but injuries have limited him to just 141 games through his first three seasons. His 31 games in 2023 unfortunately didn’t boost his prospect stock, slashing just .163/.320/.250 when healthy. Still, there’s hope for the 21-year-old, who elevates his floor with his abilities in the outfield and on the base paths.

Rece Hinds – OF – (Double-A): The 23-year-old Hinds had a mighty strong year with Double-A Chattanooga in 2023, posting a 20/20 season and driving in 98 runs in 109 games. His 33% K-rate needs to drop in order to be an effective everyday player at the big league level, but his power and athleticism should be enough to earn him a shot in a major league lineup.

Hunter Hollan – LHP – (Complex): A two-year beast at junior college power San Jacinto College in Texas, Hollan transferred to Arkansas ahead of 2023 and posted a 4.13 ERA in 80.2 IP in Fayetteville this past spring. The Reds took him in the third round in July and immediately shut him down, but the low 90s left-hander has a four-pitch mix that gives him a high floor as a serviceable starter.

Jacob Hurtubise – OF – (Triple-A): The 26-year-old West Point graduate was added to the Reds’ 40-man roster this past November, capping off a 2023 season that was far-and-away the best of his career at any level. Hurtubise slashed .330/.479/.483 between Double-A and Triple-A this past season, swiped 45 bases on 54 tries, walked 14 more times than he struck out, and hit seven home runs after not homering once in Little League, high school, college, and pro ball until his final game of the 2022 season. Age is a knock, but much like Blake Dunn, the numbers are simply undeniable.

Sheng-En Lin – UTIL/RHP – (Complex): Lin was the Robin to Alfredo Duno’s Batman in this past IFA cycle for the Reds, signing for a measly $1.2 million compared to Duno’s $3.1 million. While technically a two-way talent, the Taiwanese Lin is considered much more advanced as a position player, boasting solid speed and defensive abilities to go along with a sweet left-handed swing. He has yet to make his professional debut, leaving us with hardly any information on a fascinating prospect to monitor in ’24.

Zach Maxwell – RHP – (High-A): The 22-year-old Maxwell is a big man, standing 6-foot-6 and checking in at 275 pounds with an arsenal that fits the physique. His high 90s fastball and power curveball have high-leverage relief potential, resulting in 106 punch outs and a .207 batting average against in his first 39 professional appearances. But much like so many other talented reliever prospects, Maxwell’s command can waver, allowing 46 walks in 68.2 IP so far as a Reds farmhand.

Lyon Richardson – RHP – (MLB): Richardson is as much of a wild card as the Reds have in the system. In his four big league starts at the end of the 2023 season, Richardson allowed 16 earned runs and walked 15 hitters in 16.2 IP. Despite production escaping him in Triple-A and MLB, Richardson is just 23 years old and sits 96-97 MPH with his fastball with an occasionally devastating changeup. There’s tons of reliever risk in Richardson, but he has the stuff to be an impressive one.

Adam Serwinowski – LHP – (Complex): Not much about Serwinowski should be considered typical. The South Carolina native signed for $125,000 after being selected in the 15th round (453rd overall) by Cincinnati in 2022. The 19-year-old lefty spent the entire 2023 summer on the complex and struck out 43 in 27.1 IP, holding opponents to a .149 BAA. While he is just a two-pitch guy right now, the teenager sits in the mid 90s with his heater and won’t turn 20 until early June of ’24.

Sammy Stafura – SS – (Complex): The Reds second round pick this past July got off to a brutal start to his professional career, going 3-for-42 with 23 punch outs in the Arizona Complex League. While he is stronger than most high school draftees and has experience both at short and in center field, the hit tool has a ways to go to achieve what the Reds hope he can as a middle-of-the-order bat.