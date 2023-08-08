Did the Detroit Tigers Fumble the Bag at the Trade Deadline?

Leading into this year’s trade deadline, the Detroit Tigers fell into the category of teams who were clearly going to try to sell their pieces to rebuild towards the future.

The Tigers have not made the playoffs since 2014 and have finished in last place in the AL Central in four of the last eight seasons. They are in the midst of a never-ending rebuild, trying to put the pieces together to become a competitive team once again.

Hence the idea that they would be sellers, looking to take advantage of a seller’s market to replenish a farm system that could desperately use a shot in the arm. Their main trade chip was left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez, who they tried to send to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but E-Rod exercised his no-trade clause.

While that trade in particular ended up being something out of their control, the entire management of the deadline begs questions about how prepared the Tigers really were. Because they missed a golden opportunity to improve their franchise for years to come.