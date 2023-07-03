MLB All-Star Rosters: Biggest Position Player Snubs

The complete rosters for the upcoming MLB All-Star Game were announced on Sunday evening. By and large, the best players in baseball were selected to play in the Midsummer Classic, but as always, some of the most deserving candidates were left off the squads.

Without further ado, here are the biggest position player snubs of 2023. Some of these guys could still be selected as injury replacements, but some will be left high and dry.

Wander Franco, SS

Wander opens the game with a bomb!



Sometimes we Wander what the ceiling is for this guy…pic.twitter.com/uYBODhNfUS — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 9, 2023

Wander Franco isn’t the favorite for AL MVP, but he’s got as good a chance as anybody to finish second, and finishing second to Shohei Ohtani is an achievement in and of itself. Franco leads the AL in position player bWAR and ranks just behind Ohtani in fWAR and WARP.

The Rays’ shortstop is an elite defender at one of the hardest positions on the diamond. He’s on pace to steal 51 bases. Oh, and he’s a damn good hitter too; among qualified shortstops, only Bo Bichette has a higher OPS or wRC+.