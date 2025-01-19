Do the Dodgers Still Have Room for Clayton Kershaw?

11 years (and one day) ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed long-time ace Clayton Kershaw to what, at the time, was the most expensive contract in franchise history. Since then, he’s won a third Cy Young Award and an MVP while also making seven All-Star Games. He’s one of the greatest starting pitchers this game has ever seen.

When the Dodgers were announced as the team Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki had picked as his first MLB organization, there were immediately a handful of probable winners and losers around the league.

For instance, the Cleveland Guardians were winners, as they got the Blue Jays to take on Myles Straw’s contract for international bonus money that didn’t even result in Sasaki heading north of the border. Those same Blue Jays, who were a landing spot for Sasaki until the very end, were certainly losers.

Is it possible that Kershaw himself “lost” when the Dodgers landed Sasaki, too? All offseason long the expectation has been that he’ll end up re-signing and finishing his Hall of Fame career in L.A. but things are getting a bit crowded in their 2025 starting rotation.