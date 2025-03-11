The Dodgers’ Rotation Is as Volatile as It Is Talented

For the second straight year, the Los Angeles Dodgers will kick off the MLB season ahead of the pack, facing the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18-19. While winning a championship usually buys a team some breathing room, the Dodgers don’t deserve nor do they want any slack, entering 2025 with their foot hard on the gas, eyeing a repeat.

On paper, this roster is arguably the most stacked in franchise history as they chase back-to-back titles – something no team has accomplished since 2000. But for all their firepower, one thing could dictate their season more than anything else: their starting rotation.

The Dodgers won it all in 2024 despite an injury-ravaged pitching staff, relying on a patchwork postseason rotation of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Jack Flaherty, and Landon Knack. That run proved they have the offensive firepower, bullpen depth, and the resources to withstand adversity. But can they defy the odds again if injuries pile up?

The 2025 Dodgers rotation is loaded with ace-level talent but carries enormous risk. It could be one of the best in baseball – or a fragile experiment that struggles to stay intact.