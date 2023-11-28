Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Jordan Montgomery

As the 2023-24 MLB offseason marches on, Jordan Montgomery finds himself as one of the top available starting pitchers on the market.

Montgomery, 30, is the definition of a “late bloomer”. The fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft did not make his big league debut until 2017 and wasn’t able to consistently make 30 starts a year until 2021 at the age of 28.

Now, however, he sits alongside Blake Snell as one of the top left-handers to watch during the offseason.

After a strong showing in each of the 2021 and ’22 campaigns, expectations were high for Montgomery entering this past year. Traded at the deadline from the Cardinals to the eventual champion Rangers, “Monty” was solid as a rock for a team marching towards its first-ever World Series victory.