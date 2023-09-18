The Dodgers Rotation is a Concern Heading Into the Playoffs

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers took part in their near annual tradition, clinching their 10th NL West title over the last 11 years. The lone exception of the Dodgers winning the division was in 2021, when the Giants miraculously won 107 games to edge out the 106-win Dodgers.

Yet again, despite countless injuries and a completely new cast of characters, the Dodgers have found their way back to the NL West mountaintop.

Mookie Betts is having an MVP-caliber season, Freddie Freeman is, at 34 years old, maybe the best version of himself, and as a whole, the offense is scoring 5.7 runs per game (which is good for second in Major League Baseball.)

And the bullpen that struggled so mightily to begin the season? They’ve figured it out. Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol and Ryan Brasier (since being signed by the Dodgers on June 20), among others, have been played a pivotal role to a bullpen that has really hit their stride at the perfect time.