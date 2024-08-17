Do the Rockies Have a Budding Core to be Excited About?
The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of a brutal season, but they have plenty of young pieces that could be a big part of a brighter future.
That the 45-78 Colorado Rockies are not a good baseball team has been clear since the first week of the 2024 MLB season. However, the Rockies front office has remained clear that this team is a “construction project” that they believe will result in a better team, perhaps as soon as 2025.
“There are a lot of things people don’t see,” general manager Bill Schmidt told Thomas Harding last month. “We’ve got to get better, and we’re getting closer to that. At the Trade Deadline, I like the arms that we brought in. We’ve got seven weeks to show that. We’ll look at some young guys and see how the offseason goes with that.”
But this is the Rockies’ sixth-consecutive losing season with 2023 marking their first 100-loss season, a feat the team seems likely to repeat in 2024.
But do the Rockies have some good things happening?
Yes, and it’s worth considering what the future may hold for the struggling franchise.
A Stellar Infield
Don’t look now, but the Rockies have an exceptional infield defense. Certainly, that’s a necessity given the team’s “pitch-to-contact” philosophy, but the infield has been solid.
Consider that third baseman Ryan McMahon is a three-time Gold Glove finalist; shortstop Ezequiel Tovar was a Gold Glove finalist as a rookie; and second baseman Brendan Rodgers won a Gold Glove in 2022. Add to that first baseman Michael Toglia who is making a case for his own Gold Glove nomination in 2024.
That McMahon and Tovar are in the Rockies’ long-term plans is clear. (Both are on significant contracts, and the Rockies opted not to trade McMahon despite receiving offers.)
Whether Rodgers stays with the Rockies remains to be seen. There were rumors two years ago of a possible trade to the Miami Marlins with the organization looking for ways to put top prospect Adael Amador in Rodgers’ spot.
There’s catching depth as well. The Rockies are expected to promote Drew Romo this week, and they have already given Hunter Goodman some catching time as well. Plus, there’s the recently drafted Cole Messina.
These infielders are key components of the Rockies’ future core.
A Promising Outfield
If there’s a thing the Rockies have en masse, it’s outfielders.
Center fielder Brenton Doyle has become a key to the outfield defense, a point highlighted by his Gold Glove rookie season. He’s on track to repeat in 2024. The question, then, is what happens in the corners — and the Rockies have options there.
Last year’s Rookie of the Year finalist Nolan Jones has struggled and missed most of the season with injuries. When he’s been available, he’s not been effective.
In the 49 MLB games he’s played, he’s slashed just .202/.311/.313. If Jones can return to his 2023 form, he represents a true asset; what remains to be seen is if last year was an aberration.
The Rockies also called up prospect Jordan Beck who was beginning to make progress before being sidelined for six weeks with a hand injury. He returned earlier this week, and the Rockies will be evaluating his progress for the rest of the season.
The intriguing moves come with prospects Zac Veen, Benny Montgomery, Yanquiel Fernandez, Sterlin Thompson, Robert Calaz, and Jared Thomas. Plus, Charlie Condon will fit in somewhere, and that place will be the outfield or third base. (Initial reports suggest the Rockies will try him at third.)
That’s a lot of outfielders — and some of them are relatively new to the organization — but the Rockies have been drafting mostly college players in an attempt to move them through the system quickly, like they did Beck, to make the most of the young pitching they are bringing up.
Schmidt has said that not all of them will stay with the organization, but this is an exciting crop of youngsters.
Some Promising Arms
While the Rockies are planning to build around veteran pitchers such as Kyle Freeland, Germán Márquez, and Antonio Senzatela, younger arms are also moving through the system.
Carson Palmquist, Sean Sullivan, Jaden Hill, Bradley Blalock, Angel Chevilli, and Zach Agnes are all pitchers to remember. Gabriel Hughes and Jordy Vargas are coming off Tommy John surgery, but they are expected to be significant contributors as well.
The most obvious name is Chase Dollander, a top prospect who will probably be at Coors in 2025. (Schmidt said in January, “I don’t think he’s that far away,” and his 2024 season suggests Schmidt isn’t wrong.)
The Rockies have accumulated pitching over the last two years, both through trades and the draft, and they are hoping this leads to substantial pitching depth.
Closing Thoughts
The question now is if the Rockies can bring everything together.
After all, they’ve had a moribund offense that failed to capitalize on the benefits of hitting at altitude. In 2024, Doyle has redefined himself as a hitter and became the sixth player this season to enter the 20/20 Club.
Tovar is a doubles machine who strikes out too much; McMahon and Toglia are showing impressive, if streaky, power. This part of their game will need improvement.
But with all this young talent, there are two key questions the Rockies will need to answer soon.
The first is whether Bud Black will continue as manager. While Black was successful in the first two years of his tenure, he has been less so since then.
Some fans question whether his old-school approach will be effective with the outpouring of young talent headed to Coors Field. Given that his contract ends this season, the Rockies thinking on this topic will become clear soon.
The second question concerns Kris Bryant, the aging All-Star on a seven-year, $182 million contract who has played in only 159 games in three years, slashing .250/.332/.381 during that time.
His chronic back problems have kept him from playing much and being productive when he does. The Rockies are adamant that he will be an “aircraft carrier” for the team and that he provides key leadership.
So far, the number do not support that. But Bryant’s fate will be something they will need to evaluate.
In the meantime, there’s a great deal for Rockies fans to be excited about — if the team can just put the pieces together.