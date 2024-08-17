Do the Rockies Have a Budding Core to be Excited About?

That the 45-78 Colorado Rockies are not a good baseball team has been clear since the first week of the 2024 MLB season. However, the Rockies front office has remained clear that this team is a “construction project” that they believe will result in a better team, perhaps as soon as 2025.

“There are a lot of things people don’t see,” general manager Bill Schmidt told Thomas Harding last month. “We’ve got to get better, and we’re getting closer to that. At the Trade Deadline, I like the arms that we brought in. We’ve got seven weeks to show that. We’ll look at some young guys and see how the offseason goes with that.”

But this is the Rockies’ sixth-consecutive losing season with 2023 marking their first 100-loss season, a feat the team seems likely to repeat in 2024.

But do the Rockies have some good things happening?